Rosalía Leads 2027 Grammy Nominations with Eleven Awards

Spanish artist Rosalía dominates the 2027 Grammy nominations with eleven nods, including three Big Four categories, surpassing RAYE and leading the race for music's highest honors.

The music world is abuzz with excitement as the nominees for the upcoming 2027 Grammy Awards were officially announced on Monday morning, November 16. Leading the pack is Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía, who has secured an impressive total of eleven nominations.

This recognition places her at the forefront of this year's awards race, highlighting her continued dominance and artistic evolution in the global music landscape. Her nominations span several prestigious categories, including three nods within the Big Four: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Specifically, she has been recognized for her hit track Where Is My Husband! which has captured the attention of critics and fans alike.

Also read Grammy Nominations 2027: The Complete List (Updating Live)

Rosalía Honored As Songwriter Of The Year

In addition to these major accolades, Rosalía's talent as a creator is further acknowledged through her nomination for Songwriter of the Year. This specific award recognizes her contributions not only to her own material but also to songs she has penned for other artists, showcasing her versatility and depth as a musical architect. The list of her notable works includes her collaboration with Icelandic avant-garde artist Björk and American musician Yves Tumor on the track Berghain.

This partnership highlights Rosalía's willingness to experiment with diverse genres and collaborate with boundary-pushing artists. The announcement comes shortly after Rosalía's recent triumph at the 2026 Latin Grammys, where she took home the Album of the Year award. Before the Grammy nominations were revealed, both Rosalía and British artist RAYE were tied with four Grammy nominations each.

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However, Rosalía holds a distinct advantage with two previous wins under her belt, having won Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album in both 2020 and 2023. In contrast, RAYE has yet to secure a Grammy win, despite being a strong contender and previously nominated for Best New Artist in 2025. Rosalía herself was nominated for Best New Artist in 2020, marking her early arrival on the international stage.

Grammy Awards Ceremony Scheduled For February

The 2027 Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 7, with the prime-time broadcast airing at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT on ABC. The event will also be streamed live on Disney+ and Hulu, ensuring global accessibility for fans. Prior to the main ceremony, a Premiere Ceremony will be held earlier in the day, where the majority of the one hundred prizes will be presented.

The nominations reflect a year of high-caliber musical achievements, with numerous producers, engineers, and songwriters being recognized for their technical and creative inputs. Among the other notable entries are tracks produced by D'Mile and Bruno Mars, as well as works by Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. The inclusion of various remixes and collaborations, such as those by Fred Again.. and Madonna, illustrates the eclectic nature of the current music industry.

As the awards approach, all eyes will be on Rosalía to see if she can solidify her status as a top-tier artist in the mainstream music arena. The competition remains fierce, with artists like Leon Thomas, Don Toliver, and Cardi B also vying for recognition in specific genre categories. The outcome of this year's ceremony will undoubtedly shape the narrative of musical excellence for the coming year.