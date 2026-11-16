Rosalía Leads 2027 Grammy Nominations as Most Nominated Latin Artist

Spanish superstar Rosalía receives nine nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, becoming the most nominated Latin artist in history alongside Bad Bunny.

Spanish musical icon Rosalía has secured a historic nine nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, officially establishing herself as one of the most nominated artists in the ceremony's recent history. The nominations were announced on Monday, November 16, highlighting the global impact of her eclectic and linguistically diverse work. She becomes the first Hispanic woman to achieve this specific milestone, while also joining the elite tier of Latin artists recognized across multiple major categories.

Historic Nominations Break Down

Rosalía's nomination slate includes bids for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Her track "Berghain," a collaboration featuring Icelandic avant-garde artist Björk and Canadian musician Yves Tumor, has garnered nominations in both the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories. This recognition marks a significant moment for the Spanish superstar, who previously made history at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 12, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also read 2027 Grammy Nominations Livestream Schedule and New Categories

By achieving these nominations, Rosalía joins Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny in a unique classification. Bad Bunny became the first artist to be nominated in all three major categories in the previous year, a feat that mirrored his victory at the Latin Grammys in the same categories. Rosalía now shares this prestigious distinction, further cementing the influence of Latin artists in mainstream American music awards.

Diverse Musical Categories and Collaborations

The breadth of Rosalía's artistic range is evident in her specific category nominations, which span pop, alternative, global music, and Latin genres. She has been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Sauvignon Blanc" and for Best Alternative Music Performance for "Reliquia." These nominations reflect her ability to adapt her unique sonic signature to different musical formats without losing her distinct identity.

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Further showcasing her global appeal, Rosalía has received nominations for Best Global Music Performance for "Porcelana," featuring Dougie F. Additionally, she is nominated for Best Latin Song for "La Perla." The song was written by Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella, Ryan Tedder, and Dylan Wiggins, underscoring the collaborative nature of her recent work and the high-profile team behind her latest recordings.

Other Key Nominees and Industry Context

While Rosalía dominates the narrative, other artists are also making waves with their nominations. British singer RAYE leads the pack alongside Rosalía in terms of women making history at the 2027 Grammys. Meanwhile, producer and songwriter Rafael Pons Barrera received his fourth nomination for Songwriter of the Year in the non-classical category. He is noted as the only nominee for writing songs in Spanish this year, despite losing to another artist at the Latin Grammys last week.

Barrera's career totals are remarkable, bringing his lifetime Latin Grammy count to 31 wins. This surpasses the previous record of 29 held by Residente, who has 32 total wins including his time with Calle 13. Barrera's recent successes include Producer of the Year and Best Regional Mexican Song for "No Capea," co-written with Xavi and Grupo Frontera. His work also includes hits for artists such as Gracie Abrams, Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, Carín León, and Peso Pluma.

Global Reach and Competitive Landscape

The 2027 nominations highlight a diverse array of international talent competing in specific genre categories. In the Best Global Music Performance category, Rosalía faces competition from artists behind the 2026 FIFA World Cup song "Dai Dai," which topped global charts for multiple weeks. Also nominated in this category is "Una Flor en Cada Estrella" by Kerreke, Mireya, and Alex E. Chávez, representing a different facet of global musical expression.

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Brazilian superstar Anitta is also in contention, competing for Best Global Music Album. This nomination follows her recent victory at the Latin Grammys for Best Contemporary Pop Album in Portuguese. Anitta's album explores Afro-Brazilian roots, blending samba, axé, funk, MPB, and pop. Meanwhile, classical and jazz categories feature renowned musicians such as Alex Conde, Melissa Aldana, Eliane Elias, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, and Miguel Zenón, demonstrating the wide spectrum of talent recognized by the Recording Academy.

The competition extends to children's music with Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band, also known as Lucky Díaz y La Familia Música, who are up for Best Children's Music Album. In the Latin music categories, which include pop, urban, rock, alternative, Mexican, and tropical genres, various past winners and newcomers are vying for awards. Argentine artist Bizarrap, for example, brings two nominations for Best Latin Song for "Niño" and Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album. The full list of nominees for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards in Latin music and Latin jazz categories is being closely monitored by fans and industry professionals alike as the awards approach.