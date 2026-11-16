Spanish artist Rosalía accepted Song of the Year for La Perla and received recognition for Berghain at the 27th Latin GRAMMYs, sharing her joy on social media and reflecting on her artistic journey.

Spanish global superstar Rosalía has firmly cemented her status as the leading force in contemporary Latin music by securing nine nominations at the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. The prestigious ceremony, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 12, 2026, celebrated her unparalleled artistic evolution and cross-cultural collaborations. This overwhelming recognition highlights the industry's continued admiration for her innovative approach to genre-blending sounds that have captivated audiences worldwide.

The evening marked a significant milestone in Rosalía's illustrious career as she accepted the highly coveted award for Song of the Year for her hit track La Perla. The atmosphere was charged with excitement following the announcement of the nominations on Monday, November 16, a date that served as the starting point for a flurry of celebrations and public reactions from the artist. This recognition underscores the massive commercial and critical appeal of La Perla within the global music landscape.

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Rosalía took to her social media platforms to share the joy immediately, posting a vibrant clip for her more than twenty-seven million Instagram followers. The video captured a moment of pure uninhibited celebration, showing her popping a bottle of champagne in a lush backyard setting. She was seen jumping around with visible delight and gratitude, a public display of happiness that effectively bridged the gap between her high-profile professional achievements and her personal life.

The night was not solely about La Perla, however, as Rosalía's influence was further acknowledged through the success of her track Berghain. This striking collaboration featuring Icelandic avant-garde icon Björk and British experimental musician Yves Tumor received critical acclaim and special recognition. The track also earned Rosalía Producer of the Year in the non-classical category, demonstrating the industry's appreciation for her production skills.

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Rosalía reflected deeply on her artistic journey during her acceptance speech, describing her recent work as a leap into the unknown. She referenced her winning albums from 2019 and 2022, acknowledging the risks she has taken in her creative process to maintain her relevance. She stated with conviction that she believes it is very important to speak your own truth and allow others to do the same.

This record is mine, she declared, emphasizing the value of authenticity in art and expressing deep gratitude to God, her family, and her friends. She noted that her loved ones have been instrumental in shaping her into the artist she is today, thanking them for their unwavering support. This declaration of ownership over her narrative highlighted the personal significance of the recognition.

Rosalía also showed humility, admitting that she knows she still has much to learn and believes she has likely not yet created her best work. This forward-looking perspective underscores her commitment to growth and innovation, promising fans even more groundbreaking music in the future. The dual recognition for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year for Berghain stands as a testament to her ability to navigate different genres.

The production quality and creative vision behind Berghain were celebrated as a masterclass in modern music production. The intricate work involved in bringing such a complex sonic tapestry to life was clearly appreciated by the voting members of the Latin GRAMMYs. The collaboration remains a standout example of her ability to connect with artists from vastly different backgrounds.

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By merging diverse musical landscapes, Rosalía has created a sound that is uniquely her own yet universally resonant. Her willingness to push boundaries has allowed her to redefine the edges of contemporary Latin and global pop music. As she continues to innovate, the anticipation for her next project remains high among her global fanbase.

The nine nominations received by Rosalía reflect a year of consistent excellence and artistic daring. Each category recognized a different facet of her multifaceted talent, from songwriting to production. This comprehensive acclaim ensures that her influence will be felt in the music industry for years to come, setting a new standard for artistic integrity and commercial success.