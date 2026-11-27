Beauty editor Rosie Green reveals her diagnosis of rosacea and the strict medical and lifestyle changes she adopted, including prescription creams and avoiding triggers like red wine and saunas.

Beauty editor Rosie Green, a Daily Mail journalist, revealed she was diagnosed with rosacea in her mid-twenties after struggling with burning cheeks, irritated skin, and angry spots. The condition, which affects approximately five percent of the global population, initially threatened her professional credibility as she feared losing her role due to her visible symptoms. Green sought professional help after her editor directed her to a dermatologist, leading to a long-term management plan that combines medical treatment with rigorous lifestyle modifications.

Medical Diagnosis and Genetic Factors

Dr Sam Bunting, author of the book Flawless: Your Ultimate Guide To Bright, Clear Skin, identified Green's condition as rosacea, a progressive skin disorder that is more prevalent in women and those with European skin types. Bunting explained that genetics play a significant role in predisposing individuals to the condition, noting that Green has blood vessels that widen excessively, nerve endings that fire too easily, and a more reactive skin barrier. The condition typically begins with temporary flushing before developing into permanent redness, known as erythema, around the nose and cheeks, which can spread to the chin and forehead. In severe cases, the skin may thicken on the nose, and the condition can also affect the eyes, causing them to feel gritty and dry.

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Daily Skincare and Medical Protocols

Green's current treatment plan involves a combination of oral antibiotics for inflammation, yearly intense pulsed light (IPL) treatments to target broken blood vessels, and a strict daily skincare regimen that Bunting describes as requiring rigorous simplicity and zero deviation. In the morning, Green uses a wash-off cleanser, such as La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser or Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, followed by a vitamin C serum like SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic or The Inkey List 15 per cent Vitamin C + EGF Serum. She then applies Rosex, a prescription antibiotic gel obtained from her general practitioner. In the evening, she repeats the cleansing process and applies Soolantra, an anti-inflammatory prescription cream, along with Dr Sam's Flawless Nightly 2 per cent Retinoid Serum, which contains niacinamide, bakuchiol, and azelaic acid to calm inflammation.

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Lifestyle Triggers and Dietary Sacrifices

Avoiding specific triggers is equally critical to managing rosacea, requiring Green to make significant lifestyle sacrifices that she has maintained for three decades. Red wine is identified as the worst trigger for flushing because alcohol dilates blood vessels, leading Green to abstain from all alcohol consumption. She also avoids saunas, despite enjoying the warmth due to poor circulation, as the heat causes her skin to redden and can trigger a flare-up. Similarly, while she appreciates the mental benefits of baths, she avoids them because the warmth is detrimental to her skin, and she limits herself to tepid water at best. Green has also given up traditional facials, which involve essential oils and multiple product layers that irritate her sensitive skin.

Future Treatments and Industry Outlook

Despite the lack of a cure, Dr Bunting highlights several emerging treatments that offer hope for rosacea sufferers, including a new low-dose, extended-release minocycline approved in the US and tiny injections of botulinum toxin to reduce flushing. Advances in laser technology with better cooling systems are also allowing for the treatment of a wider range of vessel sizes. However, Green maintains that constant vigilance and adherence to her skincare routine and dietary restrictions remain the only way to keep her skin calm. She acknowledges that while the process is unglamorous and requires sacrifice, the resulting clear complexion is worth the effort. Dermatologist Dr Stefanie Williams of The Lovely Clinic warns against using heavy, scented moisturizers, which can actively trigger flare-ups in rosacea-prone skin.