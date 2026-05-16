Rory McIlroy Recovers as Club Professionals Struggle at PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy finds his form to make the cut at the PGA Championship, while David Puig shines and the majority of club professionals fail to advance at Aronimink Golf Club.

The second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, provided a dramatic shift in fortunes for several of the world's most prominent golfers.

Rory McIlroy, hailing from Northern Ireland, managed to rescue his tournament after a shaky start that threatened to derail his quest for another major title. By firing a stellar 3-under-par 67 on Friday, McIlroy clawed his way back to a total of 1-over for the event, placing him just five shots behind the current leader. The primary catalyst for this turnaround was a significant improvement in his driving accuracy.

During the opening round, wayward shots off the tee had led to a string of frustrating bogeys, but by the second day, McIlroy regained his rhythm and confidence with the driver. He noted that the day was primarily about getting back into a competitive position, a goal he successfully achieved through disciplined play and a renewed feel for the game's most powerful club. While some found their stride, others experienced total collapse.

Bryson DeChambeau endured a nightmarish outing that culminated in a failure to make the cut. This disappointment marks a worrying trend for DeChambeau, who has now missed the weekend in two consecutive major championships and four of his last seven major starts. Similarly, Garrick Higgo's tournament was marred by technicalities and penalties. After arriving late for his tee time on Thursday and incurring a two-stroke penalty, Higgo struggled to find consistency on Friday.

Despite a strong initial showing where he shot a 1-under 69, a 6-over 76 on the second day ensured he would not advance to the weekend. The penalties played a crucial role in his exit, highlighting how the smallest margins and administrative errors can devastate a player's hopes in a high-stakes environment. On a more positive note, David Puig, a player representing LIV Golf, has emerged as a formidable contender.

Granted a special invitation into the field, the Spanish golfer seized the moment by shooting a 3-under 67 on Friday, bringing his overall score to 2-under and tying him for ninth place. Puig expressed immense excitement about his preparation, stating that he has improved year over year and felt more ready for this major than any other he had previously entered.

His success is part of a larger trend for the LIV contingent, as six of the eleven players from the league made the cut, including heavyweights like Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Joaquin Niemann, and Cam Smith. Their presence continues to fuel the conversation regarding the depth of talent across the professional golf landscape. Perhaps the most poignant storyline of the event has been the performance of the invited club professionals.

Among the twenty club pros, Ben Kern, a 41-year-old from Hickory Hills, Ohio, stood out as the sole survivor of the cut. Kern's 3-under 67 on Friday left him at 1-over for the tournament and established him as a leader in the birdie category, having carded nine birdies over 36 holes.

Kern's resilience and ability to compete with the world's elite golfers served as a personal victory, proving that he could maintain a high level of play on a grand stage. Conversely, the dream ended for other club pros, including Michael Block, who had previously captivated audiences with a strong finish in 2023. Chris Gabriele, representing the Met Area in his first major, also missed the cut after two disappointing rounds of 77.

The fact that 14 of the 20 club professionals occupied the bottom 14 spots on the leaderboard has reignited debates about whether these invitations are appropriate for the competitive rigor of a major championship. As the tournament moves into the weekend, the focus shifts back to those who survived the cut, with the challenging greens of Aronimink preparing to test the resolve of the remaining players





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