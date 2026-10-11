Rory McIlroy Says Bryson DeChambeau Has Few Options After LIV Golf Shutdown

Rory McIlroy said Bryson DeChambeau has limited options after LIV Golf shut down, leaving the DP World Tour as his only path to competitive golf in 2027.

Rory McIlroy said Bryson DeChambeau has few options left after LIV Golf shut down, and he made clear he would never want to be in DeChambeau's position.

McIlroy spoke Tuesday at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. DeChambeau's only route to competitive golf in 2027 is the DP World Tour, with LIV Golf closing. There is no immediate pathway back to the PGA Tour for next season. Players have until Nov. 16 to commit to the DP World Tour for next season.

Also read Bryson DeChambeau offers no regrets for joining LIV and no clear plans for his next step

McIlroy Discusses DeChambeau Future

Whether DeChambeau will do so is a guessing game. McIlroy did not hold back. He said DeChambeau brings eyeballs to tournaments, good and bad, but added that DeChambeau does not seem to have many options. McIlroy said he is certainly not in DeChambeau's shoes and nor would he ever want to be.

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The two-time major winner is exempt into all four major championships through 2029 because of his 2024 U.S. Open victory. He could focus on his YouTube channel and only play the majors. But that would mean giving up full-time competitive golf in 2027. DeChambeau could also try to earn his way back onto the PGA Tour through the DP World Tour.

He could play events on several continents and continue his growing the game narrative. He could say goodbye to full-time professional golf in 2027 and put his efforts into YouTube while playing majors he has already qualified for. McIlroy has not tried to hide that he is not particularly fond of DeChambeau. He used those exact words while talking about DeChambeau during The Open this past July.

McIlroy Criticizes DeChambeau Behavior

He also said he will not pretend to defend Bryson. McIlroy said he is not particularly fond of him and thinks a lot of it is performative and for attention. McIlroy also criticized DeChambeau for holding a tournament hostage. He said players, volunteers and everyone were waiting on him to depart, and he did not feel it was a great look.

In a documentary released last March, McIlroy talked about a tense moment with DeChambeau on the ninth green during their final round of the 2025 Masters. Both players hit their approach shots close to the pin. They had a terse conversation about who should putt first. McIlroy said he thought it was very clearly his putt, and he thought DeChambeau's putt was slightly closer to his.

They looked at each other, and McIlroy said it was him to go. DeChambeau said it was him to go. McIlroy called it gamesmanship and match play. Both wanted to putt first because holing it before your opponent puts pressure on them.

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DeChambeau suggested they throw a tee up to see who goes first. McIlroy said no, this is the final round of the Masters, not some game on a Tuesday afternoon. McIlroy said he was not going to wilt and was going to stand firm. He added that it was a really big moment and he was proud of himself for holding his ground.

Masters And U.S. Open Rivalry

McIlroy and DeChambeau have a history on golf's biggest stages. DeChambeau got the best of McIlroy at the 2024 U.S. Open. McIlroy returned the favor at the 2025 Masters by winning the green jacket for the first time. The two shook hands on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025.

McIlroy stuck with the PGA Tour when other stars like DeChambeau and Jon Rahm left for LIV Golf. He said he would argue whether they brought value to LIV. He also said the PGA Tour is in a really good spot. The McIlroy-DeChambeau rivalry is real and appears to be getting more intense and personal.

The next time they square off in a tournament is unknown, but it is likely to be fun and maybe a little awkward. McIlroy made the comments ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. He also played in the DP World Tour's Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship at Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 5, 2026.

DeChambeau was seen at LIV Golf New York at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Aug. 6, 2026.