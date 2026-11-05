Rory Kinnear Reveals Grief Over Father's Tragic Death

Actor Rory Kinnear reflects on the 1988 death of his father Roy Kinnear during a film stunt. He discusses the negligence claim, damages awarded, and the loss of his sister Karina to COVID-19.

Rory Kinnear has publicly shared the enduring pain of losing his father, actor Roy Kinnear, who died forty years ago during a film production accident. The veteran performer, who is forty-eight years old, disclosed that he is still brought to tears by the memory of the tragedy that claimed his father's life in 1988.

The Fatal Stunt and Legal Battle

Roy Kinnear was fifty-four years old when he died after being thrown from a horse while filming The Return of the Musketeers. The accident occurred on a cobbled bridge located in Spain, a location deemed unsafe for horses at the time. Stuntmen had refused to perform the dangerous sequence, leading the production to have actors take their place after spreading sand on the stones to provide some traction.

Also read 3 Things to Know Before Entering an Age-Gap Relationship

Rory recalled the specific safety concerns raised on set, noting that someone explicitly asked how horses could be placed on cobbled bridges. Despite the objections, the decision was made to proceed with the actors riding the horses. Following the fall, Roy Kinnear suffered a broken pelvis and required a blood transfusion, but he ultimately died from complications related to the injury and subsequent medical issues.

After the tragedy, Rory's mother, actress Carmel Cryan, discovered an unsent letter from her husband. In the note, Roy Kinnear had written that he was going to perform a scene that stuntmen considered too dangerous. He asked his wife to wish him good luck, unaware that it would be his final message. The actor noted that a hospital error also contributed to the fatal outcome, stating that his father should not have died given the simple need for a blood transfusion.

Advertisement

The family subsequently filed a negligence lawsuit against producer Pierre Spengler, director Richard Lester, and the production company Falcon Films. The legal battle resulted in a settlement where the Kinnear family was awarded £650,000 in damages plus associated costs. This financial compensation came after years of grieving and fighting for accountability regarding the preventable nature of the accident.

Rory Kinnear on Grief and Acting

Rory Kinnear, who was only ten years old when his father died, revealed that his grief did not fully manifest until he was sixteen years old. At that age, he experienced intense anger, feeling that his father's death was entirely unnecessary. He emphasized that the stunt should not have been attempted given the known risks and the refusal of professional stuntmen to perform it.

In a new interview with The Times, the actor discussed his twenty-six-year career, which includes roles portraying three different prime ministers. When asked if he channels his inner self into his characters, Rory confirmed that there is usually something within him that connects to the role. However, he believes that feeling a multiplicity of personalities is a common human experience rather than something unique to his profession.

Rory explained that acting is a two-way street where the performer forgets themselves to portray another person, yet that portrayal is refracted through the prism of their own experience. He suggested that everyone contains many different potential selves, and acting allows an individual to explore those other identities. This perspective helps him understand the creative process and the emotional weight he carries in his work.

Advertisement

The Loss of Sister Karina Kinnear

Earlier this year, Rory Kinnear also reflected on the death of his beloved sister, Karina Kinnear, who passed away six years ago from COVID-19. Karina had been left severely disabled after suffering a lack of oxygen at birth, which caused severe brain damage. She was paralyzed from the waist down at age nineteen following a lifesaving operation on her spine and later suffered kidney damage during a battle with sepsis in 2014.

Karina required lifelong care and had not been admitted to a hospital for eighteen months prior to her death. Rory stated that she had defied the odds her entire life and was never weak or disposable. He argued that coronavirus killed her, not her underlying conditions, as her lung capacity was already significantly diminished. The virus attacked her stomach, lungs, and kidneys after she tested positive in May 2020.

She died a week after testing positive, with her family saying goodbye over FaceTime and the telephone. Rory played one of her favorite songs for her and expressed his pride in being her brother. A nurse held up her iPad so their mother could narrate her favorite story via the device. Rory paid tribute to Karina on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, calling her an anchor of kindness whose inspiring approach to life has helped him through his grief.