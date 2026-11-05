Rory Kinnear Recalls Father Roy's Fatal Stunt Death 40 Years Later

Actor Rory Kinnear discusses the negligence behind his father Roy Kinnear's 1988 death and his sister Karina's 2020 passing, detailing a family's long grief.

Actor Rory Kinnear has opened up about the profound and lasting impact of his father Roy Kinnear's death, which occurred four decades ago during a film production accident. Roy Kinnear died at age 54 in 1988 after being thrown from a horse while filming The Return of the Musketeers in Spain. Rory Kinnear, now 48, admits that the emotional toll of losing his father has persisted throughout his life, with the memory still moving him to tears 40 years later.

Details of the 1988 Film Accident

Roy Kinnear passed away after a stunt sequence went wrong on a cobbled bridge in Spain. The actor was thrown from his horse and suffered a broken pelvis. According to Rory Kinnear, the stunt was considered unsafe by the crew, and professional stuntmen refused to perform it. The production team had agreed to place sand on the cobbles to make the surface safer for the actors, but this precaution did not prevent the fatal accident.

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Rory Kinnear revealed that his father had written a letter to his mother, actress Carmel Cryan, just before the incident. The unsent note informed her that he was about to perform a scene that stunt performers had deemed too dangerous. Rory stated that his father should not have been on the horse and that the death was entirely unnecessary. He also alleged that a hospital error contributed to the tragedy, noting that his father only required a blood transfusion to survive the initial injury.

Legal Action Against Production Company

Following the death, the Kinnear family pursued legal action against those responsible for the film production. Rory Kinnear, his mother Carmel Cryan, and the other family members sued producer Pierre Spengler, director Richard Lester, and the production company Falcon Films for negligence. The lawsuit sought accountability for the unsafe conditions and the subsequent failure of medical treatment that led to Roy Kinnear's death.

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The legal proceedings concluded with the family being awarded £650,000 in damages plus legal costs. Rory Kinnear has reflected on this outcome over the years, emphasizing that the financial compensation does not erase the loss. He expressed anger at the time, stating that his father died from an accident that could have been avoided if the safety warnings had been heeded. The family's struggle with grief began when Rory was just 10 years old, leaving his mother to raise three children alone.

Impact of Grief and Sister Karina's Death

Rory Kinnear explained that the full weight of his grief did not hit him until he was 16 years old. The loss of his father was compounded by the care he provided to his younger sister, Karina Kinnear, who was born with severe brain damage due to a lack of oxygen. Karina Kinnear required lifelong care and was profoundly disabled. She suffered multiple health crises over the years, including paralysis from the waist down after a spinal operation at age 19 and kidney damage from sepsis in 2014.

The family faced another tragedy when Karina Kinnear died in May 2020 at the age of 48. She had contracted COVID-19 during the early months of the pandemic. Rory Kinnear noted that her lung capacity was already diminished, making the virus exceptionally dangerous for her. She died with her family saying goodbye via FaceTime and telephone, as she had not been hospitalized in the 18 months prior to her death. Rory emphasized that COVID-19, not underlying conditions, was the cause of her death.

Rory Kinnear's Career and Reflections

Despite these personal tragedies, Rory Kinnear has maintained a successful acting career spanning 26 years. He has portrayed three different British prime ministers in various productions. In an interview with The Times, he discussed how he channels his inner experiences into his characters. He believes that acting is a two-way street, where an actor refracts their performance through their own life prism while portraying another person.

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Rory Kinnear paid tribute to his sister on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, describing her as an anchor of kindness. He recalled how her inspiring approach to life helped him cope with his own grief. He mentioned that even memories associated with her care, such as the smell of a hospital, became enveloped in fondness. Rory Kinnear continues to reflect on both his father's and sister's lives, honoring their legacies through his work and public statements. His reflections provide a poignant look at a family that has endured significant loss while supporting each other through decades of challenges.