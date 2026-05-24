Rory Culkin Welcomes First Child with Girlfriend Kate Arizmendi

Rory Culkin, the 36-year-old actor, has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Kate Arizmendi. The couple announced the big news on social media, revealing they were expecting baby number one back in January.

Rory Culkin welcomed his first child with girlfriend Kate Arizmendi over the weekend as the couple announced the big news on social media. The 36-year-old star, whose brothers are Macaulay and Kieran Culkin, has been dating the cinematographer since 2023 and the pair revealed they were expecting baby number one back in January.

Arizmendi took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to share that their daughter was born on Saturday, May 23 while also unveiling her very unique name. Alongside a snap of the little one napping, the new mom added the text: 'her in the womb while I'm screaming System of the Down.

'Havoc Moon born 5/23 at 9:51 we're so in love w you,' she continued followed by crying face emojis. Arizmendi included another slide which was a second picture of the newborn as she wrote: '15 mins after pushing her out and so alert and excited about life already. also hello girl baby Rory.





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Rory Culkin Kate Arizmendi Child Announcement Instagram Unique Name

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