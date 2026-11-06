Rory Alexander on Murtagh's Romance With Grace in Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2

Rory Alexander discusses Murtagh's romance with Grace, his bond with Brian Fraser, and the stakes of Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2 in an interview with Collider.

Spoiler warning: this article discusses Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2, Episode 8, titled 'The Dance.' In this Starz series episode, Murtagh, played by Rory Alexander, tells Grace, played by Ruby Fubara, that he loves her. The romance moves quickly after Murtagh returns from battle, but it faces a major obstacle when Grace learns she will accompany John Cameron to the West Indies. Alexander spoke with Collider about Murtagh's chance at romance, his efforts to mend his friendship with Brian Fraser, and what the couple's future holds.

Murtagh's Romance With Grace Faces Its First Major Test

Rory Alexander says Murtagh's new relationship with Grace is a poisoned chalice because any sign of happiness may not last long in the world of Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Alexander said he was delighted for Murtagh to have his own romance and enjoyed working with Ruby Fubara on the storyline. He wanted the relationship to keep developing so the characters could spend as much time together as possible.

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Alexander described Murtagh's recent past as difficult, noting that he goes off to war and then to Fort William. In his view, being able to return and be with someone he has thought about so consistently during those hard times is Murtagh's moment to have something good. Alexander summed up the feeling simply by saying it is Murtagh time and that viewers should give it to him.

Grace's Choice Gives Murtagh a Meaningful Connection

In Episode 7, Murtagh stops Grace from undressing because he does not want to take her virtue. Grace explains that her virtue was taken from her long ago and that she wants to know what it is like to give herself freely. Alexander said this makes the moment deeply meaningful for Murtagh, who has rarely been chosen by someone in that way.

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Alexander connected the scene to Murtagh's words in Season 1, when he says, I just want to be wanted. He explained that Murtagh is very aware of not crossing boundaries, and he wants everything to be gentle, trusting, and consensual. Alexander said that when Grace chooses to give herself to him, it is the most loving gesture Murtagh could imagine, and he would be a fool not to reciprocate.

Alexander also discussed the humor of the scene, joking that removing Grace's clothes is impossible. He said he wanted Murtagh to appear as a smooth criminal, but the character does not know how to take off a corset, so the actor chose to play into that awkwardness. Alexander said director Emer encouraged the cast to be free with the material and enjoy themselves, and the complicated corset became part of the performance.

Shooting Intimate Scenes and Restoring the Murtagh and Brian Dynamic

Alexander said intimate scenes are rarely comfortable for actors, and the hay-covered settings in the episode were not especially easy to work in. He believes the awkwardness suits a relationship he described as paradoxically innocent. In his view, the characters should be giggling and getting hay stuck in their hair, which fits Murtagh's clumsy and clownish side better than perfect lust.

In Episode 8, Brian finally tells Murtagh that Ellen lost their baby and that Brian's father was responsible. Alexander said hearing this from his best friend is heartbreaking for Murtagh, who is unable to do anything to help. The actor's comments show how the episode balances Murtagh's romantic happiness with the painful strain on his friendship with Brian Fraser, played by Jamie Roy.