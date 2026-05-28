Roots Picnic moves to Belmont Plateau as Philadelphia prepares for 80,000‑person festival

The festival, previously held at The Mann Center, will feature performances by Jay-Z, Erykah Badu, T.I. and Kehlani.

Thursday, May 28, 2026 10:06PMThe Roots Picnic is returning this weekend with a new location at Belmont Plateau, where crews are preparing for an expected 80,000 attendees over two days.

The festival, previously held at The Mann Center, will feature performances by Jay-Z, Erykah Badu, T.I. and Kehlani. Organizers and city officials said the move to the plateau comes with extensive planning to ensure safety, transportation access and crowd management.

"This is just a magical place to be," said Brandon Pankey of Live Nation Urban. "The Plateau is where everybody go! " he exclaimed while quoting Will Smith's famous song "Summertime. "Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson said the city is ready to welcome visitors.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said safety preparations are extensive.

"I'm confident, as I've been year after year, that things will go safely. But I'm also making it so people understand we're prepared," he said. Drone footage shows two stages: a vendor village and a command post set up for city agencies. The festival will also bring road closures, including the shutdown of the Montgomery Drive exit off Interstate 76 from Friday evening through the weekend.

"There will be six free parking lots around West Fairmount Park," said Deputy Managing Director Dominick Mireles. He encouraged attendees to arrive early or use rideshare services.

"If you know you need medication, you don't have any eggs -- whatever it is your need is -- go ahead and take care of those needs now," said Crystal Morris of the Wynnefield Residents Association. She also encouraged residents to park in their own driveways, post signs that the driveways are "private parking," and even use their own cars to park in front of their driveways so that concert-goers don't block the driveways.

"It's very beautiful to see a community come together to show a few people how everything works," said senior Leon Welles. "It's going to be a beautiful two days for the city," Pankey said. Both festival days are sold out. The city has added two entrances this year and is offering street closure information and text alerts online.

The following streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 18, until approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3:The following street will be closed intermittently starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, until approximately 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27:The following streets will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 29, until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, June 1:Ramps from eastbound and westbound I-76 to Montgomery Drive Chamounix Drive, between Ford Road and Belmont Avenue, will be closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31.

Martin Luther King Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic and closed for recreational use on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31. Additional road closures may be implemented at the discretion of Philadelphia Police and public safety officials based on conditions. Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling in the affected areas, allow for extra travel time and obey all posted signs and instructions from Philadelphia Police.

To sign up for text alerts about activity surrounding The Roots Picnic and its impact on traffic and other city info, text "Ready Phila" to 1888-777





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