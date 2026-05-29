Roots Picnic marks 18 years with massive lineup, Jay‑Z headliner

What began 18 years ago as a small music show in a parking lot has expanded into a major music event.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Roots Picnic returns to Philadelphia this weekend, marking its 18th year with its largest lineup to date and a headlining performance by rapper Jay-Z. The two-day music festival kicks off Saturday at Belmont Plateau, where Black Thought and The Roots Crew will once again host the event.

"It's a return to the connection, you know, between the city of Philadelphia and Jay-Z. It's a return to the essence of what the Belmont Plateau history has always been about, like the history of Black music there, just a soulful energy," said Black Thought, whose real name is Tarik Trotter. WATCH FULL: Action News' Sharrie Williams goes 1-on-1 with The Roots co-founder Black Thought ahead of this weekend's Roots Picnic at the Belmont Plateau.

"Jay-Z and the Roots have had a long relationship. Many moons ago, we were artists to a label he was running at the time," he said. Building on that history, Trotter and fellow co-founder Questlove decided the timing was right to invite Jay-Z to headline. After he agreed, other artists quickly followed, including Erykah Badu, Brandy, T.I. and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

READ MORE |Roots Picnic moves to Belmont Plateau as Philadelphia prepares for 80,000‑person festival "We have two stages this year. Wanted to make sure that we can really have a maximum impact with the amount of artists and who we have performing," said Brandon Pankey, vice president of development and operations for Live Nation Urban. What began 18 years ago as a small music show in a parking lot has expanded into a major music event.

This year's festival will also serve as the backdrop for Jay-Z, marking the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album, Reasonable Doubt.

"Reasonable Doubt, you know, was a seminal record for Jay-Z. It, you know, was sort of where it all began," he said. "You can't downplay his level of... you know, popularity, his level of achievement, his level of significance. So that's why, you know, it puts the picnic in the broadest of world lenses that, you know, we've ever sort of been in, so it's a blessing.

" He added that this year's event represents a milestone for the festival and reflects nearly two decades of work building the brand.





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