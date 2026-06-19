A city order stops the demolition of Roosevelt Island's historic steam plant after inspectors find asbestos, forcing a halt to construction until safety and remediation measures are approved

Roosevelt Island in Queens has seen its long‑standing steam plant demolition halted by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection after inspectors identified asbestos contamination on the site.

The plant, an imposing pair of towers that once supplied power across Manhattan, was slated for removal but a routine check on June 12 uncovered materials that could pose serious health risks. The DEP issued a stop‑work order that made it illegal to continue deconstruction until a complete asbestos assessment and remediation plan had been approved. The order was posted on the perimeter fence, a location where many residents could not see it, sparking complaints about the city's notification procedures.

During the inspection, officials from the DEP highlighted concerns about asbestos‑containing materials in parts of the building beyond the smokestacks, areas that had not been previously treated. An inspector's note made clear that any work ongoing at the plant constituted an unauthorized asbestos project that violated city codes. The City's own agency identified the condition as a direct threat to public safety, the same risk that residents had warned about before demolition began.

Master demolition contractor Maspeth, Queens, confirmed that the company was licensed for both demolition and asbestos removal, but the order required them to provide a detailed scope of work and a lab‑verified asbestos survey before any work could resume. Community leaders and local residents have taken the move as a victory for city transparency.

Kresnitchki, co‑founder of the Architectural Community Alliance of Roosevelt Island, indicated that the media coverage of the stop‑work order was the first time many residents had learned the demolition had stalled. He also raised additional concerns about potential lead exposure in the surrounding soils and called for a community‑wide air monitoring plan that would include testing near public spaces such as parks and transit stops.

HPD's Deputy Commissioner for Enforcement, AnnMarie Santiago, indicated that the company had already addressed most of the asbestos in the smokestacks and praised the opportunity to conduct a thorough assessment of the rest of the property. The demolition crew is now awaiting the DEP's approval of the asbestos assessment. It is expected that the cleanup will take three to four months. During that period, the DEP will also monitor air quality and ensure that the site is safely secured.

Once the remediation is complete and the paperwork is accepted, the demolition can resume. The project has already faced another interruption earlier in the year when the state's Department of Environmental Conservation paused a different excavation for possible oil contamination. Looking ahead, residents will look to see whether the deep‑sea perception that the plant had never had an active role in power generation has really ended.

The 1939‑era structure is an iconic part of the island's skyline, and its removal will leave a gap that some say should be filled with greener infrastructure or community space. As the city balances historical preservation, environmental safety, and urban redevelopment, the Roosevelt Island case remains a telling example of how long‑term planning must include rigorous oversight, community engagement, and timely communication to protect public health.





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