Roommate Refuses to Contribute to Shared Expenses: Expert Advice

A reader writes to Harriette Cole seeking advice on how to handle a frustrating roommate situation. Cole offers practical solutions and encourages the reader to prioritize clear communication and self-respect.

Harriette Cole addresses a reader's dilemma about a roommate who refuses to contribute to shared household expenses. The reader explains that she constantly finds herself restocking essential items like trash bags, dish soap, and cleaning supplies, while her roommate and her boyfriend leave behind a messy kitchen after cooking elaborate meals. Despite hinting at the situation, the roommate remains oblivious or waits for the reader to replenish the supplies.

Cole advises the reader to be direct and assertive with her roommate, clearly stating her expectation for contribution to shared costs and chores. She suggests outlining the roommate's lack of participation in purchasing essential items and cleaning up after herself, emphasizing the unfairness of the situation. Cole encourages the reader to offer a solution, like reimbursing her for purchased items, but warns that standing up for herself is crucial, regardless of the outcome. If the roommate refuses to cooperate, Cole recommends withdrawing shared items and only providing them when absolutely necessary, suggesting that this approach might prompt the roommate to take responsibility.Cole also delves into a broader societal issue, reflecting on the increasing tendency to escape reality through TV, video games, and social media. She encourages the reader to examine their own motivations for seeking escapism and suggests exploring healthier alternatives like developing friendships, seeking therapy, or creating a more active social calendar. Cole concludes by emphasizing the importance of living authentically and engaging with real-life experiences rather than becoming consumed by virtual distractions





