Rookie police officer killed in line of duty after stopping at suspicious road smash

A 19-year-old police officer, Jess Turnbull, was killed after stopping at the scene of a suspicious road smash in Northumberland. She was mown down by a black Mercedes car as she stood outside her marked patrol car on the A189 'Spine Road' near Cramlington. The driver of the Mercedes, a man aged 73, was arrested for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been bailed.

A rookie police officer who joined Northumbria Police in September and became a front line response officer with her local force was killed after stopping at the scene of a suspicious road smash.

Jess Turnbull, 19, was mown down by a black Mercedes car as she stood outside her marked patrol car on the A189 'Spine Road' near Cramlington in Northumberland. The driver of the Mercedes, a man aged 73, was arrested for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been bailed. Police have appealed for witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward





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Police Officer Northumbria Police Front Line Response Officer A189 'Spine Road' Cramlington Northumberland Mercedes Car Land Rover Ford Explorer Dashcam Footage Witnesses Serious Injury By Dangerous Driving Causing Death By Dangerous Driving

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