Rookie Justė Jocytė answers the call, flashes poise in Valkyries’ second-half surge vs. Fever

Jocytė played nearly 16 straight minutes, closed out the game after not playing in the first half

Golden State Valkyries’ Justė Jocytė dribbles against Indiana Fever’s Aliyah Boston in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

, on Thursday, May 28, 2026. had already climbed on the stationary bike, her legs churning while the Indiana Fever seized momentum early in the second half Thursday night. To Jocytė, getting on the bike is simply her way of keeping her legs fresh. But to the fans inside the arena, the sequence has turned into something of a bat signal.

When the bike starts spinning, everyone in the building knows she’s about to enter the game. Like her Valkyries debut on Monday, Jocytė, whose name is pronounced YOU-steh Yo-CHEE-teh, did not play a single minute in the first half of Golden State’sthat the Lithuanian rookie still doesn’t know all the plays and isn’t in the condition she needs to be in to play heavy minutes.

But when the Fever came out of halftime with purpose — taking a 54-51 lead — and the Valkyries needed a spark, Nakase turned to her youngest weapon anyway. Jocytė, 20, logged just three points but played nearly 16 straight minutes, flashing the poise and two-way potential that’s making it increasingly hard to keep her bike parked for long.

“I hope that says that they trust me and that I’m doing something right,” Jocytė said. “I really appreciate that trust. They put me in pretty early in the second half, which I didn’t know if I was going to get in, but I hope that I didn’t disappoint them. ” The Golden State Valkyries celebrate their 90-88 win over the Indiana Fever at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

, on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Jocytė checked into the game at the 6:37 mark of the third quarter and got the crowd going with one shot. With the Valkyries pushing the ball up the floor, Jocytė got the ball isolated 1-on-1 with Fever star Caitlin Clark. The rookie scanned the floor before stepping back and draining a 3-pointer over the league’s most popular player.

“Making your first shot doesn’t matter if it’s at the beginning of the game, but just hitting that shot and putting yourself in that kind of bubble is a big moment,” Jocytė said. It was the only shot she made all night, but it was the other things she did that allowed her to stay on the floor.

Jocytė was a solid compliment to the Valkyries as a pick-and-roll ball handler, dishing out two assists and swinging the ball quickly for open looks. On defense, Jocytė wasn’t afraid to throw her 6-foot frame to crash the glass and contest shots at the rim. After Jocytė’s basket, Clark tried to go back at her with one of her patented 35-foot stepback 3-pointers.

But Jocytė didn’t give the former Iowa star any space and forced an airball that the crowd let her know about.

“The way they’re guarding us, we felt like just having another ball handle out there,” Nakase said. “Just her fluidity of making decisions and taking that role and obviously her composer as well. So yeah, we just decided to deal with her and she performed great. ” Thursday night’s game could be a sign that Jocytė can be tracking toward becoming a real rotation player.

Nakase opted to go with Jocytė over established veteran forwards like Kayla Thornton, Kaila Charles and Cecilia Zandalasini in the second half as the team needed an offensive threat on the floor. While Jocytė still has a long way to go to be a consistent factor on this team, she earned the respect of her teammates on Thursday night.

“Honestly, it’s not easy. One, being a rookie in this league. Two, coming off the bench in this league. Three, not playing a ton in the first half, and then finding a way to immediately impact the game,” point guard Veronica Burton said.

“It’s a real testament to her. Her composure is something that I’ve noticed from the moment she came in along with her passing ability. And to just come in and know what we’re doing is also hard when you come late . ”





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