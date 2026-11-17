Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza leads Las Vegas Raiders into the first half against Seattle Seahawks despite tight end Brock Bowers exiting with injury. See full game analysis.

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza made his first career start on November 15, 2026, facing the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Despite the team ultimately falling short, the 225-pound signal caller demonstrated immediate efficacy. Mendoza completed his first six passes and showed why he was considered the unanimous top quarterback prospect in the 2025 draft class. The young player's mobility provided an offensive element that the team lacked during the previous season with Kirk Cousins.

Mendoza Shows Mobility in Opening Drive

The final statistics do not fully capture how impressive the 6-foot-5 quarterback was in his debut performance. Las Vegas executed a flawless opening drive under the guidance of head coach Klint Kubiak, who leaned heavily on the run game to facilitate the attack. Mendoza capped off this successful sequence with a 10-yard touchdown run, showcasing the threat he poses as a runner.

Also read Raiders Trade for Vikings QB Cousins to Launch Rookie Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza faced several challenges from disguised blitzes orchestrated by Seattle defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. However, pre-snap diagnosis issues are expected for a rookie and will improve with time. Macdonald has a history of confusing even established veterans with his complex defensive schemes. Overall, the performance of the Indiana product was highly encouraging for Raiders fans.

Impact of Bowers Injury on Second Half

The turning point of the game occurred due to an injury to tight end Brock Bowers. The 23-year-old suffered an ankle issue early in the contest and missed several snaps during the first half. Although he played sporadically in the opening two quarters, Bowers was ruled out for the remainder of the game after halftime. His absence had an immediate and drastic effect on the offensive output of the team.

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Before Bowers left the field, the Raiders held a 10-7 lead and had accumulated 136 total yards. The offense converted 10 first downs and went 7-for-10 on third-down attempts. However, without their top pass-catching option, the offense struggled significantly in the second half. Las Vegas scored only three points and totaled just 27 yards in the final 30 minutes of play.

Offensive Struggles Without Key Playmakers

In the second half, the Raiders failed to convert a single third-down attempt, going 0-for-7 in that critical situation. The offense produced only two first downs during the final period of the game. Fernando Mendoza completed just 6-of-16 passes without his primary target on the field. This statistical drop-off highlighted the glaring lack of a bona fide number-one wide receiver on the roster.

The performance in the second half demonstrated how far the Las Vegas squad still has to go to compete effectively in the AFC. The team's inability to sustain drives without Bowers exposed their reliance on a single key player. Moving forward, the front office must address these roster gaps to support the young quarterback.

Playoff Implications and Future Outlook

Despite the loss, the results from other teams in the league have helped solidify the Raiders' position in the wildcard race. The New England Patriots fell to the Detroit Lions earlier in the day, potentially losing quarterback Drake Maye for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans slipped to a 3-6 record after a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

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Las Vegas is now two games out of the playoff picture as they prepare for an upcoming matchup against the Denver Broncos. The team has an opportunity to climb back into contention if they can secure a victory in their next game. Assuming the front office adds talent to the offensive line and outside receiver positions this offseason, Mendoza should have ample success starting in 2027.