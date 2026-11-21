The Eagles invested a second round pick on Stowers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It might be a lost season, but there’s plenty to keep an eye on for the Eagles’ Week 11 matchup with the Steelers. When you’ve lost seven in a row, there are countless questions to answer.

For this Eagles team, they include: Why is Johnny Mundt playing more than Eli Stowers? What should the Eagles do with their top-10 draft pick in April? How will they replace Jordan Davis’s snaps? How lackluster has the Eagles’ passing game been?

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We’ll do our best to answer these and a number of other pressing questions facing the hapless Eagles, who are 2-7 for only the third time since 1975. Someone has to explain to me why Johnny Mundt is playing more than Eli Stowers. Mundt is a 10-year veteran who has four catches for 16 yards this year and has not been close to the blocker we all expected when the Eagles signed him.

For literally zero value, Mundt has played a ridiculous 220 snaps, or 24 ½ per game. Why? He brings nothing to the table.

Then there’s Stowers, a promising rookie who is finally healthy after dealing with a lingering hamstring injury. The Eagles invested a 2-round pick on Stowers, yet he’s buried on the bench. In the three games since he came back healthy, Mundt has played 37 snaps and Stowers has played 32. There is absolutely no reason on Earth a 31-year-old journeyman with no receiving ability and minimal blocking prowess should be playing more than a 23-year-old rookie 2-round pick.

None. Even if Mundt was good, the Eagles are 2-7 and this is a time to see what the young guys can do and get them as many reps as possible. Stowers got a few targets late in the Washington game and caught three passes for 53 yards, including a 34-yarder. He had more yards on that one 34-yard catch than Mundt has all year.

And do you know when Mundt’s last 34-yard catch was? It was in 2020. Six years and four teams ago. You’re 2-7.

What are we doing here? Play the young guys. Especially ones who have shown some promise. I don’t know if Stowers will ever be a legit NFL tight end.

But I do know we’re not going to find out if he’s not playing. This is amazing to me: From 1986 through 1997 – over parts of 12 seasons – the Eagles went 26-0 when they had a 100-yard rusher.

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Randall Cunningham ran for 110 yards in a 13-11 loss to the Lions at the Vet in November 1986 and the Eagles didn’t lose again with a 100-yard rusher until September of 1997, when Ricky Watters ran for 106 yards in a 21-20 loss to the Cowboys at Texas Stadium. They also had a 10-game winning streak with a 100-yard rusher from 2002 through 2005, a 13-game winning streak with a 100-yard rusher from 2013 through 2016 and a 19-game winning streak from 2020 through 2024.

In all, since 1987 they’re 114-24 with a 100-yard rusher. They’re 27-3 in their last 30 games with a 100-yard rusher. That’s totally nuts. This year?

They’re 0-0. No 100-yard rushers since last year. Two of the bigger decisions the Eagles will have this offseason are interlocked. What to do with Jalen Hurts and what to do with what will likely be a top-10 pick – and quite possibly a top-5 pick.

Let's operate under the assumption that Hurts will be healthy by next season and able to play. And for the purpose of this conversation let's also assume the Eagles figure out a way to sign him to an extension so he’s not going into the final year of guaranteed money in 2027.

Because where are you going to find a better quarterback than a guy who took the team to two Super Bowls, winning one, has won 68 percent of his career starts and reached the playoffs in every full season he’s played? Might be tricky to determine his value coming off this lost season, but Howie is Howie. He’ll figure it out.

With those two assumptions, the question becomes what do the Eagles do with such a premium draft pick if they’re not going to take a quarterback, and I think it comes down to edge rusher or offensive tackle. And you can make a pretty good case for edge, and this draft is loaded at edge, I would go offensive tackle.

Unless the Eagles see Markel Bell as the long-term replacement for Lane Johnson, which I doubt will be the case, that’s priority No. 1. This offensive line is just a train wreck right now and Roseman’s biggest offseason assignment is going to be rebuilding it.

That may start with the coach, but it’s got to include personnel, and if you’re picking high enough to land a Jordan Seaton from LSU or Trevor Goosby of Texas that’s a heck of a place to start. There’s also the Jaguars’ 1-round pick, but that will obviously be way later than the Eagles’ own, probably late enough to be a best-player-available pick.

The Eagles have such a tradition of elite offensive tackles, with Jon Runyan, Tra Thomas, Jason Peters, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. Time to find the next guy in the lineage.th -round pick. Ty had a very good second half of training camp after a slow start but has only played 61 snaps, or about 6 ½ per game. I want to see him play.

I don’t need to see more Byron Young. He’s played 19 snaps per game and barely caused a ripple. I’ve seen more out of Robinson in about a third the snaps. Davis averaged 36 snaps per game, and Jalen Carter is already playing 84 percent of the snaps so he can’t play more.

But I’d expect Moro Ojomo – who’s at 60 percent and 42 snaps per game – to add about 10 snaps a game and Young to add maybe five and then whoever is the fifth guy – practice squad call-up Leki Fotu or Gabe Hall - is going to play about 10 snaps a game. So that should leave maybe a dozen more snaps for Robinson. I like the player and want to see more of him.

Here’s a stat that really illustrates how lifeless the Eagles’ passing game has been. The Eagles are averaging 9.7 yards per completion, which would equal the lowest in franchise history over a full season. They also averaged 9.7 in 1998. The only other year they were under 10 is 1974, when they finished at 9.8.

The Eagles are last in the NFL with just 14 pass plays of 20 yards or more. Only five of those in the second half. Their last 2-half completion of 20 yards to a WR was in Week 2, when Jalen Hurts had a 20-yarder to Dontayvion Wicks and a 23-yarder to Darius Cooper. Man, this offense is just brutal.

Quez Watkins caught a 26-yard pass from Daniel Jones Thursday night in the Colts’ loss to the Texans, and I know people around here aren’t particulary fond of Quez and I get it. His Super Bowl drop was inexcusable. His fumble after a 51-yard catch cost the Eagles a win against the Commanders. His refusal to go hard for the ball cost Gardner Minshew two interceptions in a game against the Cowboys.

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His last few years here were a disaster. I get all that. But here’s the thing. I’m just a fan of guys who don’t give up no matter how extreme the odds, and Watkins never gave up on his NFL dream despite not playing a snap in 2024 or 2025 or the first half of 2026 and getting released by four teams.

This is a dude who was a 6-round pick in 2020 and had a decent year in 2021 with 43-for-647 before his career began to spiral downhill. The Eagles even brought him back last year on the practice squad for a bit, and despite all the high-leverage mistakes I found that he had a great attitude when I chatted with him after he got here in September: “Yeah, the last couple years have just been very stressful for me,” Watkins said at his locker.

“But at the same time, I'm still pushing, still going and trying to get back to where I was. I definitely have a lot of football left. It’s just a matter of when. When my time comes, when my time comes back around, I'll be ready to ball again.

” The 26-yarder Thursday night was his longest catch since a 30-yard touchdown from Jalen Hurts in a win over the Packers at the Linc in November 2022. Four years ago. Easy to dislike a guy like Quez Watkins, and I don’t blame anyone who does. Me, I can’t help admiring his determination and resilience.

He’s a survivor, and in the NFL that’s not an easy thing to be. Joe Milton had a pretty funny answer when asked about the nickname Bazooka Joe, which cleverly combines his first name with a metaphor for his massive arm.

“I don’t like it,” he said. Why not?

“Because bazookas only travel so far. ” What does he prefer?

“Mr. Rocket. ” You might remember that Randall Cunningham told the beat guys after the 1995 playoff loss in Dallas – his last game as an Eagle – that he nearly named his newborn son “Johnny Rocket.

” Randall put four names into a hat including “Randall Jr.” and “Johnny Rocket,” and his wife Felicity – fortunately – picked Randall Jr., born in Las Vegas the day before that 30-11 loss, went on to become a two-time NCAA Division 1 high jump champ for USC. And Randall didn't play again for two years, until Brian Billick and the Vikings revived his career.

Sixteen of the 27 all-time field goals of 55 yards or longer against the Eagles – 59 percent – have been made since Nick Sirianni became head coach. Kickers have made more field goals of 55 yards against the Eagles this year than the first 77 years of the team’s existence . From 1933 through 2017, opposing kickers were 6-for-23 against the Eagles from 55 yards and out . Since 2018, they’re 21-for-28 .

Ten of the 27 55-yarders against the Eagles have come since opening day last year. How wild is it that the Patriots’ leading receiver who’s a former Eagle isn’t A.J. Brown but Mack Hollins, still going strong in his 10-round pick in 2017, missed three games this year but has 23 catches for 293 yards in six games compared to Brown’s 11-for-128 in four games.

Hollins, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles as a rookie, has really had a remarkable career with six teams, catching 231 passes for 2,912 yards and 18 touchdowns after a very slow first few years. He’s 33 now and has the 4birthday drafted by the Eagles behind Hall of Famers Harold Carmichael and Tommy McDonald plus DeSean Jackson. Good ol’ Mack Hollins. Still at it.

When Kyle McCord started for the Dolphins against the Colts Sunday, he became only the fifth quarterback drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round or later to start an NFL regular-season game. The first was Dick Jamieson, the Eagles’ 25-round pick out of Bradley in 1959. He started only one game in the NFL, for the New York Titans in 1960 and won it, 27-3 over the Bills at the Polo Grounds.

Bob Berry – the Eagles’ 11-round pick out of Oregon in 1964 – started 52 games with the Vikings and Falcons from 1966 through 1974. Koy Detmer, a 7-round pick in 1997 out of Colorado, went 3-5 in eight career starts with the Eagles, and Tanner McKee, a 6-round pick out of Stanford in 2024, is now 1-4 in five career starts. The Eagles have only drafted 22 quarterbacks in franchise history who have started an NFL game.

Of the 49 quarterbacks who’ve started a game for the Eagles, only 14 were drafted by the Eagles.