The Eagles pulled off the largest Thanksgiving comeback in NFL history, beating the Cowboys 39-38 after trailing 31-10 in the third quarter.

The Eagles pulled off the largest Thanksgiving comeback in NFL history, beating the Cowboys 39-38 after trailing 31-10 in the third quarter. I sure hope you didn’t turn off the TV and start eating Thanksgiving dinner when it was 14-0 or 21-3 or 31-10.

Behind a spectacular performance by Joe Milton in his third career start and a clutch monster game-winning field goal by Jake Elliott, the Eagles pulled off their biggest comeback ever against the Cowboys – and 4th-biggest against anybody – Thursday night, winning 39-38 after trailing by 31-10 with half a minute left in the third quarter. Jake Elliott blasted a 59-yard field goal with two seconds left to cap one of the most remarkable comebacks in Eagles history and send the AT&T Stadium fans home devastated.

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The Eagles scored more points in the fourth quarter than they had in any of their last eight games. What an astonishing performance by Joe Milton in his third NFL start. Just unreal stuff by Milton against the team he was with until mid-October. Milton’s TDs of 50 and 45 yards to DeVonta Smith, a guy he had only played one game with before Thursday night, were a real high point of the season.