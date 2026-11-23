After seven straight losses, the Eagles get back on track with a win over Pittsburgh.

Michael Barkann, Barrett Brooks, Jason Avant, and Ryan Fowler react after the Eagles beat the Steelers in Week 11. WATCH HERE The Eagles took down the 6-3 Steelers, 19-16, at the Linc, ending their nightmarish seven-game losing streak and extending their 60-year home winning streak vs. the Steelers to 12 straight since 1965.

They didn’t make it easy on themselves, failing to score a 2nd-half touchdown for the sixth time this year and allowing Aaron Rodgers to make it a three-point game with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Max Hurleman in his first career game with 4:20 left. But Joe Milton, in his second NFL start, threw a seven-yard 1st-down pass to DeVonta Smith on a 3rd-and-6 to clinch the win.

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When Jeff Lurie is ultimately evaluating Nick Sirianni after this miserable season, the first question he’ll ask himself is whether Sirianni’s voice was still getting through to the players. Whether they were still putting forth effort and playing hard for their beleaguered coach. If the answer to that question is ever no, you move on.

If it’s yes, it makes you think twice about making a change because if guys are still playing hard after losing seven straight games, that means the coach still has buy-in from the locker room and his message is still getting through. This was the kind of game that tells you that, yeah, this team is still playing tough, hard-nosed football and nobody can watch this one and question their effort. Does it mean Sirianni will be back? Not necessarily.

But it sure doesn’t hurt when a 2-7 team plays like this. That speaks volumes. Still seven games to go and we’ll see what direction it goes, but this performance was an encouraging one when it comes to asking whether Sirianni is still connecting with his players. Gotta love what we saw out of the Eagles’ defense in its first game without Jordan Davis.

They played hard, they played physical, they played tough and they played smart. They were excellent against the run, they got decent pressure on Aaron Rodgers and they made big plays in the red zone, limiting Pittsburgh to field goals on drives to the 7, 22 and 19 before the late touchdown.

I loved Jeremiah Trotter’s stop on Jaylen Warren on a 4th-and-1 at the Steelers’ 40-yard-line on Pittsburgh’s first drive, and I loved Jonathan Jones' diving pass breakup at the goal-line late in the second quarter after he had just replaced Riq Woolen a few snaps earlier. That was a huge goal-line stand after the Steelers dinked and dunked down to a 1st-and-goal on the 8-yard-line with two minutes left, forcing them to settle for a field goal after a 17-play drive.

And then a huge stop to open the third quarter after Jaydon Blue fumbled the opening kickoff at the Eagles’ own 24-yard-line, again forcing a Pittsburgh field goal. This was the 25th-ranked defense in the NFL when the day began, but they played like a top-10 unit, holding the Steelers to 255 yards, 5-for-17 on third down, just 3.6 yards per rushing attempt and limiting Rodgers to just 5.2 yards per attempt. And Quinyon Mitchell held D.K.

Metcalf to one catch for two yards before he was ejected for being a lunatic. How do you replace a Jordan Davis? Not with one guy but with everybody else picking up their game a little bit, and that’s exactly what we saw. Terrific effort by everybody on defense.

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On top of six sacks against the Giants, the Eagles had five Sunday against the Steelers, giving them more in the last two games than in their first eight games . Byron Young, getting increased reps in Jordan Davis’s absence, had two and Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith and practice squad call-up Gabe Hall had one apiece.

Really encouraging to see the pressure from up front, and that’s 6.0 sacks total and four straight games with a sack for Smith, longest streak by an Eagle since Haason Reddick had a sack in five straight games in 2022. Granted, Aaron Rodgers is a statue back there and you’re not going to face many 42-year-old quarterbacks. But it’s also two games in a row where the Eagles have generated good pressure, and that’s definitely a good sign.

The Eagles have too much talent up front to be a team that gets one or two sacks a game. Too many high draft picks and big contracts. The last two weeks is the blueprint for what this front should look like. Two straight games the Eagles have held an opponent under 20 points, and that’s not happening if your guys up front aren’t dominating.

Sunday they were. This offense is so bad in the second half it’s hard to comprehend. They did manage a couple field goals Sunday – one in the third quarter, one in the fourth - but they have still scored an astonishing 46 points after halftime through 10 games. That’s their fewest since 1972, when they had 26 through 10 games and second -fewest since 1942.

That’s all coaching. Not that they’re setting any scoring records in the first half, but give defensive coaches a chance to make adjustments at halftime and the Eagles don’t have a prayer in the second half. They have four 2nd-half touchdowns, only two of them since Jalen Hurts was lost for the season.

They won a game Sunday because the defense was really good, but it’s just hard to fathom an offense that is averaging 4 ½ points per game in the second half. That’s almost impossible to do. Usually, if I’m writing about Jake Elliott after a game it’s because of a big miss or a slump. Not this time.

Elliott was huge Sunday in a game where the Eagles really needed him to be huge. He made field goals of 29, 41, 53 and 55 yards, the first time in franchise history an Eagles kicker has made two field goals of at least 53 yards in the same game. The 55-yarder was so clutch, extending the Eagles’ lead to 10 points and two possessions with 4:20 left.

Elliott was 3-9 in 2024 and 2025 combined from 53 yards and out, and you couldn’t help but wonder if the 2017 Super Bowl star still had it. But the Eagles believed he could still make big kicks, and he’s been proving them right all year. Elliott is 4-for-4 this year from 53 yards and out and the 55-yarder was his third this year from 55 and out – more than he had in 2024 and 2025 combined.

The Eagles have gotten a lot of things wrong over the past year, but they sure got this one right. Joe Milton still has a ways to go to become a consistent NFL starting quarterback. He’s missing open guys, he’s firing the ball too hard at times for his receivers to catch and his decision making has been uneven.

But he showed some serious clutch genes with that 3rd-and-6 completion to DeVonta Smith to turn a precarious three-point lead into a win. Milton only completed 11 passes Sunday and didn’t really do any damage running, and he just needs time in this offense, time with these linemen, time with these receivers. I’m still not sure he gives the Eagles a better chance at winning than Tanner McKee, but his skill set is intriguing.

He’s got that huge arm and we saw last week he can run. He’s kind of like a young pitcher that comes up with this 101-mph fastball but really needs to learn to throw a change-up before he can really be effective. Milton has some ability, he’s just got to refine it. But that pass to DeVonta speaks volumes about his confidence and his ability to perform at a high level under extreme pressure.

That can’t be taught. First three possessions: Field goal, field goal, touchdown, 123 yards, five first downs. OK, not bad.

Next eight drives? Punt, end of half, punt, field goal, punt, punt, field goal, ballgame, 91 yards, six first downs. This is my biggest issue with Sean Mannion. He may have some good ideas that generate points in the first or second quarter, but once the other team figures things out he doesn’t have an answer.

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The offense looked so good early Sunday and then just deflated. They managed just 214 total yards, 11 first downs, 3.5 yards per play and 3.5 yards per rushing attempt. Just putrid production and we just keep seeing the same pattern. I just don’t think Mannion has the play-calling chops to counter when defenses adjust to what he’s doing.

Sure seems like he doesn’t. Saquon Barkley once again has a big first half followed by a nothing second half. This has been a pattern all year and again I point the finger at Mannion because Barkley is the same running back before halftime as after halftime, but the holes aren’t there, the plays aren’t there, the opportunities aren’t there. Barkley was 9-for-59 before halftime Sunday and 8-for-16 after halftime before shutting down a little early with an injury.

First half this year, Barkley is 56-for-291 with 11 first downs and four touchdowns. Second half 30-for-80 with two first downs. He’s got eight runs this year of 10 yards or more, seven in the first half and one in the second half. He’s got runs of 16, 17, 29, 38 and 42 yards before halftime, but his longest run after halftime is 12 yards.

Barkley isn’t transforming into Darnell Autry at halftime. Same elite back. This is solely on the play caller. Let’s talk about Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.

Smith picked up his sixth sack of the year and Hunt still has none, although he did have one in the second quarter negated by a ridiculous illegal contact penalty on Quinyon Mitchell. But in the big picture, if you can only keep one of these guys, I think the narrative has changed since opening day.

Coming off last year, everybody agreed that Hunt was the better of the two young ascending edge rushers, and if Howie could only keep one it would have to be Hunt. But Smith has played that narrative into the ground. He’s been very good and very consistent while Hunt just hasn’t gotten the production you’d expect coming off such a dominating training camp. Now, with Jordan Davis gone maybe Roseman can keep both of them.

But I think it’s more likely Smith gets the contract extension and Hunt is either traded this offseason or plays out the final year of his deal in 2027 and the Eagles draft an edge in a 2027 draft loaded with them. Either way, great to see Smith giving the Eagles the kind of pass rush you expect from a 1st-round pick. One thing the Eagles are apparently good at is winning football games without forcing any turnovers.

They have zero takeaways in any of their three wins this year and this is only the fourth time in franchise history they’ve won three games in a season without a takeaway. And the first time ever they’ve recorded three wins in a row in games that they didn’t have any takeaways. The lack of takeaways is truly astounding.

The Eagles have played 10 games and they have zero takeaways in seven of them, the most takeaway-free games they’ve ever had through 10 games and actually their 2nd-most in any entire season – they had nine games without a takeaway in 2012. Their three interceptions match the fewest in franchise history after 10 games – they also had three in 1998 and 2020.

Their five takeaways so far actually ties the fewest in any 10-game span in Eagles history – they went 10 games with five takeaways in 2012. And their three INTs also ties the fewest in Eagles history after 10 games, achieved also by the 1998 and 2020 teams. Andrew Mukuba could have had one down at the goal-line Sunday, but really with the talent on this defense these takeaway numbers are just hard to believe.

When they win, they’re winning despite a complete absence of takeaways. Tough way to play football. Watching Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in his sixth NFL start I can’t help thinking there’s no way you can take this dude off the field. He’s too good.

Thirteen tackles against the Steelers and some big hits and big plays. I don’t care where he was drafted or what his contract is or how big he is or what his 40 time is, he can’t come off the field. With Zack Baun out for at least the next month, we’ll get a good long look at both Trotter and Jihaad Campbell, last year’s 1st-round pick.

And Campbell hasn’t been terrible and had his best game this year Sunday, giving us a taste of what’s possible with him. If you want the best combo, you’ve got to forget rotating Campbell and Trotter and play Baun and Trotter. But can you sit a 1st-round pick who hasn’t been awful? It makes you wonder about Baun’s future here.

He’s been fantastic, a 1st-team all-pro in 2024 and a Pro Bowler in 2024 and 2025. Huge part of a championship team. But he also turn 30 next month and Howie Roseman might decide that as the Eagles rebuild from this terrible season they have to move forward with Trotter, who’s 23, and Campbell, who’s 22.

Hard to believe the team that brought you Moses Fokou, Jamar Chaney, Matt McCoy, Quiton Caver and Omar Gaither has too much talent at linebacker.