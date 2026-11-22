Ronny Hallin, sister of Garry Marshall and Penny Marshall, died at 88 after a career behind hit sitcoms like 'Happy Days' and 'Mork & Mindy.'

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Ronny, born Ronny Marshall, was a famous television producer, casting coordinator, and actress. A member of the famous Marshall family, she was the younger sister of legendary TV creator Garry Marshall and the older sister of acclaimed actress and director Penny Marshall.

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JAMES BURROWS, LEGENDARY HOLLYWOOD DIRECTOR BEHIND 'CHEERS,' 'FRIENDS' AND 'WILL & GRACE,' DIES AT 85While her siblings became household names, Hallin worked primarily behind the scenes on some of the most popular American sitcoms of the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Hallin began working in television production and casting in her late 30s, collaborating closely on many of her brother Garry's hit series.

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Later in her career, she worked as a producer on major family sitcoms including"Valerie / The Hogan Family,""Perfect Strangers,""Family Matters," and"Step by Step.

"CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital covering Hollywood, celebrity culture and breaking entertainment news through exclusive reporting, interviews and in-depth storytelling.