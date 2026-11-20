Ronny Hallin, the 'Laverne & Shirley' star and sister of late Hollywood legends Garry and Penny Marshall, has died at the age of 88.

Her daughter, Penny Hallin, confirmed her mother "passed away peacefully at home" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, in a statement toBest known for acting in and producing "Laverne & Shirley," Hallin was born in New York City on Jan. 2, 1938, to director-producer Anthony Masciarelli and Marjorie Irene, a tap school owner.created staples such as “Laverne & Shirley,” “Happy Days,” “Mork & Mindy” and “The Odd Couple” and even directed the popular films “Pretty Woman,” “The Princess Diaries,” “Runaway Bride” and “Beaches.

” He died in 2016 at the age of 81. Ronny Hallin's sister, the late, starred as the titular Laverne on “Laverne & Shirley," which earned her three Golden Globe nominations, and directed "Jumpin’ Jack Flash," "Big," "Awakenings," "A League of Their Own" and "Renaissance.

Also read ‘Laverne & Shirley’ actress dead at 88

" She was also married to the latefrom 1971 to 1981; he adopted her daughter Tracy from her first marriage to Michael Henry. Penny Marshall died in December 2018 at 75. Hallin made her acting debut in a 1974 episode of her brother's adaptation of "The Odd Couple" and later appeared on "Laverne & Shirley" in 1982 as Maxine. Other credits included "Frankie and Johnny" in 1991, "Exit to Eden" in 1994 and "Raising Helen" in 2004.

In addition to her onscreen work, Hallin produced and cast for her brother Garry Marshall's projects, as well as shows like "Family Matters," "Perfect Strangers" and "Step by Step.

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"Her nephew Scott Marshall, the son of Garry Marshall, confirmed her death last month in a touching tribute shared to"The OG Marshall family is finally all together again, somewhere… out there," he wrote. "Ronny’s passing made me realized that I never posted about my dad, Garry or Aunt Penny’s passing, but Penny and Garry both had a lot written about them over the years. So this is for Ronny. The unsung hero of the Marshall family.

The stable one, always on time, never a fuss at every production meeting, run through and post production sound mix for all those sitcoms.

" He continued: "Ronny was always there. That’s what I remember. Always there with a smile and a hug and always got you exactly what you wanted for Christmas. Always.

She’s was sweet and kind, but she was also exceptionally cool.

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" Scott Marshall remembered Hallin as an avid surfer who showed him "all the old surf movies. " She also took him to one of his first concerts to see David Bowie in 1983. He then revealed, "Ronny also saw some unknown comedian at the comedy store and told my dad he should play the alien on 'Happy Days.

' That was Robin Williams. " "Aunt Ronny had a HUGE impact on my life and who I became as an adult. I loved her so much and I will truly miss her spirit, her smile and especially her hugs. Love you Ron! " the post concluded. This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: