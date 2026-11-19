Ronnie O'Sullivan explains why the 900 Global Championship relies on instinct over overthinking, praising less intellectual players for their faster, more entertaining approach to the game.

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has defended the playing styles of his competitors, suggesting that being 'a bit thick' is a valuable trait in modern snooker. The 50-year-old English player, who currently holds a 50 per cent stake in the new 900 Global Championship format, argues that reduced overthinking enhances performance. This fast-paced variant of the sport replaces traditional long frames with timed segments designed to accelerate gameplay and engage audiences.

Instinct Over Analysis in Fast-Paced Snooker

O'Sullivan describes the 900 Global Championship as the snooker equivalent of T20 cricket, a format known for its speed and high scoring. Each frame is strictly limited to 900 seconds, which equals 15 minutes, while every individual shot must be completed within a 20-second shot clock. This structure forces players to rely heavily on instinct rather than spending excessive time analyzing every possible angle. The resulting electric atmosphere contrasts sharply with the methodical, often slow nature of traditional snooker matches.

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The inaugural tournament for this format is scheduled to crown its first winner in May. O'Sullivan believes this acceleration allows players to focus on potting balls and executing good shots without the paralysis of analysis. He notes that while intelligence is still required to become a great player, the ability to bypass the inner dialogue of self-questioning can be a significant advantage. Being less mentally cluttered allows athletes to trust their training and react more fluidly during high-pressure situations.

Critique of Traditional Snooker Slowness

Speaking to The Telegraph, O'Sullivan openly criticized the current state of the sport, describing many touring players as slow and methodical. He stated that watching players walk around the table and stare at shots for extended periods has made it harder for him to remain motivated. He finds it difficult to sit through matches that last two, three, four, or even five hours, preferring to check the highlights on YouTube instead. For him, the prolonged downtime between shots detracts from the excitement and entertainment value of the sport.

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The former world number one emphasized that the problem lies with the players, not himself. He argues that many competitors overthink their shots, leading to a stagnant viewing experience. The 900 format removes this choice, forcing athletes to adapt to a faster rhythm. O'Sullivan suggests that this constraint encourages a more direct style of play, where the goal is to outperform the opponent through better potting rather than trying to slow them down through tactical delays.

Future Plans and Retirement Thoughts

Despite his status as one of the greatest players in history, with 23 Triple Crown titles including eight UK Championship and eight Masters wins, O'Sullivan remains coy about his retirement. He admitted that it takes significant effort for him to leave his home comforts to compete. He currently plays only two or three tournaments to maintain his sharpness, acknowledging that playing less leads to elementary mistakes due to a lack of current form.

O'Sullivan indicated that if he were to play more frequently, he would likely return to a higher competitive standard. He noted that his current sharpness suffers because he does not compete enough. The upcoming Crucible Cup in Reading serves as the next step for the 900 format, continuing the push to make snooker less boring and more accessible to modern audiences. The success of this event may influence how traditional snooker adapts its rules to retain viewer interest.