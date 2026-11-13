Rongzhai Hosts Chuanqi-Inspired Group Exhibition Curated by Wu Hung

The exhibition takes its name from chuanqi, a genre of fictional short stories from the Tang and Song dynasties, and features local artists creating distinct storylines between reality and illusion across different areas of Rongzhai residence.

takes its name from chuanqi, a genre of fictional short stories that flourished during the Tang and Song dynasties, often featuring strange and wondrous tales.

Curated by Wu Hung, a distinguished art historian at the University of Chicago, the exhibition is the first time that Rongzhai has hosted a group show featuring local artists. Each artist, presented in a different area of the residence, created distinct storylines between reality and illusion, personal memory and historical time. As visitors move through“This place is quite unusual.

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From the end of the last century into the 21st century, it has changed hands many times, with various additions and decorative elements introduced along the way,” said Wu during a press preview.

“At times, it may not strike you as a particularly cohesive architectural space — yet it is precisely this heterogeneity that I find so compelling, as it is layered with so many stories. Art has always served a narrative function — while contemporary art is often perceived as overly abstract or conceptual — it is, in fact, fully capable of telling stories, and doing so in ways that are both fresh and deeply engaging,” Wu added.

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Describing the artists as all “very aware of spatiality and materiality,” Wu quickly matched the artists to the space that posess similar characteristics.

“Some are expansive, grand reception areas, while others are intimate, jewel-box-like enclosures,” said Wu. Inside Rong Zhai’s Ballroom, where parties and formal events once took place beneath a stained-glass skylight, Beijing artist Song Dong composed 12 groups of salvaged gilded wooden furniture, where historic everyday objects filled the shelf spaces. On the floor, a mirrored dance floor reflects the ceiling, turning the room into a gigantic kaleidoscope .

In the North Chamber, an elongated room overlooking the mansion garden, artist Geng Xue’s video installations “Sculptor of The Void” and “Cosmos Prophecy” chart a conceptual journey into history and reflect upon contemporary life. In “Rong Zhai: Cosmos Liaozhai,” a folded silk work was created using Rong Zhai’s address within the Milky Way. Peng Wei, whose 30 paintings line the wallpapered Billiards Room and the adjacent Smoking Room, created three narratives that span ancient times, Republican China, and the now.

Taking a deeply personal stance, Peng placed her self-portraits and images of imagined heroines within vintage frames and in one instance, on the soles of organza flats. In the former owner Mrs. Yung’s bedroom, nine see-through, 3D-printed resin models of the mythical Dunhuang Library Cave were created by artist Xiaoze Xie to capture the feeling of lost history and shared memory.

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Part of a vast cave complex in northwestern China carved between the 4th and the 14th centuries by Buddhist monks, pilgrims, and merchants, the site later became a hidden repository holding over 50,000 manuscripts and artifacts, until it was accidentally rediscovered in 1990.with the support of Fondazione Prada, the exhibition is open to the public until Feb. 28 — tickets are available on Prada Rong Zhai’sLouis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers