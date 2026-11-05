Cristiano Ronaldo ends his international career with 146 goals in 234 matches. The Portuguese star returns the number 7 jersey following a tenure that included the 2016 European Championship and two Nations League titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo officially announced his retirement from international football, ending a distinguished 23-year career with the Portugal national team. The 41-year-old forward concluded his stint as a player for his country, marking the close of an era defined by extraordinary records and deep emotional ties to the nation.

Ronaldo Finalizes International Departure

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo stepped away from the international stage after scoring 146 goals in 234 games for his country. His departure follows an explosive falling-out with new manager Jorge Jesus, which led to Ronaldo abandoning the team camp during the September and October international break. Although there were hopes he might return for upcoming matches against Denmark and Wales, he has definitively chosen to conclude his international journey.

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Key Achievements and Legacy Statistics

Ronaldo leaves behind a legacy that includes winning the 2016 European Championship and securing two Nations League titles. He begins the process of passing the number 7 jersey to the next generation, specifically mentioning his 16-year-old son, Cristiano Junior, who was called up for Portugal's Under-17 squad this week. The decision to retire came just weeks after the recent international break, signaling a clear end to his professional role on the national pitch.

Judge and Jury on Ronaldo Retirement Statement

In a detailed statement, Ronaldo described the return of the number 7 jersey as a moment he had anticipated for a long time. He emphasized that he never felt the symbol was exclusively his, having had the privilege to defend it across stadiums worldwide since August 2003. He acknowledged that the choice was made with his heart as well as his head, recognizing that some decisions cannot be dictated solely by logic or professional strategy.

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Impact on Portugal and Future Generations

Ronaldo reflected on the emotional resonance of his career, noting that beyond the games, goals, and records, he saw the faces of immigrants and millions of Portuguese people who felt closer to their homeland through his performance. He stated that while trophies stay in museums and records are broken, the place he occupies in people's hearts is something time can never erase. He expressed hope that his career would inspire young players who dream of reaching new heights.

Retirement and Tribute to Team Staff

The veteran player extended special thanks to his teammates, coaches, medical staff, and kit men who supported him throughout his 23-year tenure. He recalled the moments of victory and defeat that strengthened the group and acknowledged the sacrifices made by his family to accommodate his national team commitments. He concluded by affirming that he will always remain part of the Portuguese people, continuing to suffer and celebrate with the national team from the sidelines.