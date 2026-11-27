Families at the Ronald McDonald House in San Diego prepare for Thanksgiving while facing long waits for life-saving heart transplants, highlighting the facility's critical role for parents like Jayson and Mary Anne Manibog.

Residents of the Ronald McDonald House in San Diego are observing Thanksgiving on Thursday following a period of intense preparation and communal effort on the eve of the holiday. The facility, which serves as a temporary home for families of patients at nearby Rady Children's Hospital, is hosting dozens of households navigating the emotional and logistical challenges of prolonged medical treatments. For many of these families, the holiday meal represents a rare moment of normalcy amidst the uncertainty of waiting for critical medical interventions.

The Manibog Family's Extended Waiting Period

The story of Jayson Manibog and his seven-year-old son, JM Manibog, illustrates the severe personal and professional consequences of such extended medical crises. Jayson Manibog recently lost his employment because his employer determined that his absence from work had been too prolonged. This job loss has intensified the financial pressure on the Manibog family, who have been living at the Ronald McDonald House for the last 13 months.

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JM Manibog is currently on the waiting list for a heart transplant, a medical necessity that requires his presence to be immediately adjacent to the hospital should a donor heart become available. To ensure they are never more than moments away from the operating room, Jayson Manibog, his wife Mary Anne Manibog, JM, and JM's twin brother, Mark Manibog, all reside together at the facility. Mark Manibog, also seven years old, was observed on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, helping to prepare pumpkin pie mix for the upcoming holiday dinner.

Community Preparedness and Shared Meals

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, the kitchen areas of the Ronald McDonald House were filled with activity as families collaborated to prepare a massive Thanksgiving feast. Mary Anne Manibog and Jayson Manibog were seen gathering ingredients to prepare several dozen pork lumpias, a traditional Filipino dish, to supplement the holiday menu. Their efforts are part of a broader community initiative where residents work together to ensure that every child and family has access to a complete and culturally significant meal.

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The scale of the culinary preparation is substantial, with residents cooking more than 100 chicken and red chile pork tamales alongside other traditional dishes. This level of coordination is not merely about food; it serves as a vital emotional anchor for parents who spend their days in hospital waiting rooms and their nights in shared accommodations. The act of cooking and sharing meals helps maintain a sense of family structure and routine for children like JM and Mark Manibog, who have spent nearly a year and a half away from their permanent homes.

Broader Impact on Families and Hospital Support

The Ronald McDonald House provides an essential buffer for families dealing with serious illnesses at Rady Children's Hospital, which is located directly across from the residence. While the Manibogs face the specific trial of waiting for a heart transplant, other families are navigating different but equally challenging medical journeys. Marlen Alvarez, 29, shared photos of her four-year-old son, Isau Ramirez, who successfully underwent a heart transplant at Rady Children's Hospital in March of the previous year. His story offers a beacon of hope to families currently waiting, demonstrating that outcomes can be positive after a long and difficult period.

For younger patients, the supportive environment is equally critical. Fifteen-month-old Ruben Romero was observed taking a brief nap in his mother Frida Ortiz's arms at the Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, in San Diego, CA. Moments later, Ruben Romero was seen playing with Frida Ortiz, illustrating that despite the medical urgency, moments of childhood joy and parental bonding persist within the facility's walls.

What Comes Next for Waiting Families

As the Thanksgiving meal is served on Thursday, the immediate focus for the Manibog family and many others remains the unpredictable nature of organ availability. There is no set timeline for when a donor heart might become available for JM Manibog, leaving the family in a state of suspended animation for the foreseeable future. The loss of Jayson Manibog's income adds a layer of complexity to their situation, as they must manage living expenses without a primary steady paycheck while maintaining the readiness required for an immediate medical procedure.

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The facility continues to serve as a crucial hub of support, offering not just shelter but also a community that understands the unique stresses of pediatric and young adult serious illness. For residents like the Manibogs and the Alvarez family, the Ronald McDonald House is more than a lodging option; it is a lifeline that allows parents to remain present for their children's most critical moments. The ongoing wait for organ donations underscores the fragility of their situation, making every day at the house a balance of preparation, hope, and endurance.