Families at Ronald McDonald House San Diego prepare a multicultural Thanksgiving potluck, celebrating resilience and medical breakthroughs despite ongoing health crises for their children.

Families residing at Ronald McDonald House San Diego gathered on Wednesday to prepare a diverse Thanksgiving potluck, transforming a facility known for medical trauma into a space of communal gratitude. The event highlights the resilience of parents caring for children with severe, long-term health issues at the nearby Rady Children's Hospital. Rather than succumbing to the bitterness that often accompanies such hardships, residents chose to celebrate faith, medical interventions, and cultural traditions together. This gathering serves as a poignant reminder that support extends beyond housing to include emotional and spiritual sustenance during critical medical crises.

Preparing a Multicultural Thanksgiving Feast

Dozens of resident families and visiting relatives crowded around four long tables to prepare the holiday meal, blending traditional American foods with international recipes. Mothers, grandmothers, and aunts mixed masa in large silver bowls, spooning pork and chicken into the mixture to create tamales. In a separate kitchen area, children wearing hair nets and plastic gloves mixed pumpkin, cinnamon, and butter to bake personal-sized pies for the Thursday celebration. Mary Anne Manibog and her husband Jayson Manibog prepared several dozen pork lumpias for their group's dinner, showcasing the cultural diversity of the residents.

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A couple from Hawaii sliced fresh cabbage, carrots, green beans, and bean sprouts while preparing a filling for their own lumpia mixture. The preparation process acted as a cultural bridge, connecting families who have traveled from across the United States and the world to stay at the facility. The Ronald McDonald House, located near Rady Children's Hospital, has provided free housing for families for more than 40 years. The facility now features 82 suites designed to accommodate relatives while their children undergo treatment.

Leadership and Facility Scope

Alex Loker, who assumed the role of president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House San Diego in September, emphasized the importance of preserving family traditions. He stated, "You leave your home, you don't leave your traditions," while helping to hand-mix dense masa alongside experienced tamale makers. Her presence among the families underscores the organization's commitment to supporting residents on a personal level. The facility serves as a critical hub for medical families, offering a stable environment during uncertain times.

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In 2025, the Ronald McDonald House served 1,412 family members originating from 13 states and five different countries. On average, these families stayed at the facility for 37 nights, although some residents remain for significantly longer periods. The data illustrates the extensive reach of the organization and the depth of need it addresses. The statistics reflect the global nature of specialized pediatric care, drawing families from distant locations for treatment at Rady Children's Hospital.

Personal Stories of Medical Trials

Marlen Alvarez, a 29-year-old mother from Orange County, shared photos of her son, Isau Ramirez, who recently underwent a heart transplant. Isau was diagnosed with congenital heart disease at six months old and had open-heart surgery in September 2025. His health began failing again shortly after, leading to hospitalization at Rady Children's for nearly all of 2026. Despite ongoing medical complications, Alvarez expressed gratitude for the donor heart Isau received in March, acknowledging the sacrifice of the donor's family.

"If he didn't get his heart right away, he was not going to make it," Alvarez said. "So I'm just thankful that he was able to receive a heart, even though it's hard because the other family lost someone they truly love." Her story reflects the complex emotions of survival and loss that permeate the facility. The connection between families is forged through the shared trauma of watching their children face life-threatening medical calamities. This intimate bond allows residents to support one another through their respective journeys.

The Manibog Family's Long Stay

Jayson and Mary Anne Manibog traveled from O'ahu in October 2025 so their seven-year-old twin sons, JM and Mark, could undergo medical testing at East Coast hospitals. The family was aware of a rare genetic disease causing abnormal calcium buildup in their arteries and soft tissue, but JM's heart failure was initially undetected. Mary Anne noted that she felt God was good to them because the crisis occurred at the right hospital, providing immediate access to care. JM was transferred to Rady Children's more than 13 months ago, where he remains on the heart transplant waiting list.

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JM has been discharged from the hospital due to his relatively stable condition, but this status has also resulted in him being passed over for donor hearts several times. Children in more desperate need are prioritized on the waiting list, a reality that weighs heavily on the family. Jayson Manibog lost his job after his employer deemed his extended absence from work unacceptable. Despite these challenges, the family remains committed to JM's recovery, finding strength in their shared faith and the support of the Ronald McDonald House community.