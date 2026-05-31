Ronald LaPread of The Commodores Dies at 79

Ronald LaPread, a founding member of the iconic R&B/funk group The Commodores, has passed away at the age of 79. LaPread, who played bass and co-wrote many of the group's hits, died following a sudden medical event in Auckland, New Zealand, where he had lived for the past four decades. The Commodores, formed in the late 1960s, consisted of seven members initially and included future solo star Lionel Richie. The group scored numerous hits, including 'Machine Gun,' 'Slippery When Wet,' 'Just To Be Close to You,' 'Easy,' 'Nightshift,' 'Three Times a Lady,' and 'Still.' LaPread performed with the Commodores from 1970 to 1986 and continued to perform with the group during various concerts in New Zealand after relocating there in the late 1980s.

Ronald LaPread, a founding member of the legendary R&B /funk group The Commodores , has passed away. His daughter, Soraya LaPread, announced the news on social media, stating that her father died following a sudden medical event in Auckland, where he had lived for the past four decades.

The Commodores, formed in the late 1960s at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, consisted of seven members initially, including Thomas McClary, Lionel Richie, Walter 'Clyde' Orange, William King, and LaPread. After touring as the opening act for the Jackson 5, they signed with Motown's MoWest in 1972. LaPread's musical journey began at Tuskegee Institute High School and later Tuskegee University, where he laid the foundation for a remarkable career that would impact music fans worldwide.

Tuskegee Mayor Chris Lee shared a statement paying tribute to LaPread, highlighting his talent, dedication, and success that brought pride to Tuskegee and inspired generations. The Commodores scored their first hit in 1974 with 'Machine Gun,' reaching No. 7 on Billboard's R&B chart. They went on to earn seven No. 1 R&B hits, with 'Three Times a Lady' and 'Still' also topping the Billboard Hot 100.

LaPread performed with the Commodores from 1970 to 1986, contributing to hits like 'Brick House,' 'Three Times a Lady,' and 'Easy.

' After relocating to New Zealand in the late 1980s, he continued performing with the group during various concerts in the country





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Ronald Lapread The Commodores R&B Funk Music Death Tuskegee Institute Lionel Richie Hits New Zealand

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