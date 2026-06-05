Ronald D. Moore Shifts to Spy Thriller Genre with Star City

Ronald D. Moore, a renowned writer and producer in the sci-fi genre, has ventured into the spy thriller genre with his new series, Star City. Set in the 1970s, the series follows the events after the Soviet Union lands a man on the Moon, focusing on the people involved in the space race and the presence of spy organizations like the KGB.

Ronald D. Moore has been a staple of the sci-fi genre on TV since he began writing for Star Trek: The Next Generation back in 1989.

It wasn't long before he transitioned into a dual role as a producer and writer on these projects, though while he continued to advance in his career as a professional, he appeared to stay close to the sci-fi genre that kicked off his career in the first place. However, despite numerous major credits, and even a break into writing for major films like Mission: Impossible II where he helped to shape an original story alongside Brannon Braga, it wasn't until 2009 that Moore's talents saw him bring one of his own creations to life.

And while Caprica was a worthy spin-off to Battlestar Galactica, Moore wasn't able to run wild with an original story without canon already established. Now, 7 years after Moore's hit Apple TV series, For All Mankind began streaming, the world of these stories has begun to branch out as well, and despite Moore's extensive experience in the sci-fi genre, it appears that his new series, Star City, is moving in a very different direction from what came before.

Ronald D. Moore Has Moved Into The Spy Thriller Genre With Star City Star City is indeed set in the same world as For All Mankind, but it is a very different kind of story. Transporting the audience all the way back to the 1970s, the narrative follows the events after the Soviet Union achieves what many believed to be impossible, by landing a man on the Moon.

However, while there is a focus on science, rockets, and space, the focus of this series shifts to the people who are actively involved in the space race. Those working as part of the Roscosmos space program are all extraordinary people, but with the overbearing surveillance state that is the USSR peering over their shoulders, things feel very tense.

Throughout the show, the presence of spy organizations like the KGB appears to have a major presence, and it appears as though everyone is being spied on, sometimes to their knowledge, but often unwittingly. This creates the perfect environment for a tense spy thriller, which is an interesting departure for Moore, whose only other clear link to the spy genre came 26 years earlier when he co-wrote the story of Mission: Impossible II.

Star City Strikes A Very Different Tone From Its Parent Show For All Mankind Meanwhile, For All Mankind is a much clearer fit for the seasoned writer who has been an instrumental part in at least five Star Trek shows, practically every single iteration of Battlestar Galactica, and a handful of other sci-fi projects. Aside from that, Moore appears to have ventured into the world of period drama and romance with his series Outlander, but it's been a pretty consistent run.

For All Mankind may have started out with the more antiquated technology that audiences expected to see over half a century ago, but even by the end of season 1, the show began to push the limits of what humans have been able to achieve thus far when it comes to space exploration. Since then, For All Mankind has gone light-years into the future with a colony on Mars, discovering new microbial life in the solar system, and shifting a significant chunk of Earth's economy beyond Earth's atmosphere.

Thankfully, Ronald D. Moore appears to be onto another winner with Star City, as the series debuted with a remarkable 96% critics score and 80% approval from audiences over on Rotten Tomatoes. And while For All Mankind is set to wind down with season 6 closing out the series, Star City has only just begun





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Ronald D. Moore Star City Spy Thriller Sci-Fi Apple TV For All Mankind

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