Ronald D. Moore Reveals Why Star Trek TNG Writers Struggled With Counselor Troi

Ronald D. Moore says Counselor Troi was the hardest Star Trek: The Next Generation character to write for, since she was a therapist and a Betazoid empath.

Legendary writer and producer Ronald D. Moore has publicly identified Counselor Deanna Troi as the most challenging main character to write for during his tenure on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Speaking as a special guest on The 7th Rule with Cirroc Lofton and Ryan T. Husk, Moore answered a question from visual effects artist Matt Boardman regarding which cast member presented the greatest narrative hurdles for the writing staff.

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Moore joined the series in season three and went on to pen some of its most acclaimed episodes, including Family, Relics, Chain of Command, and Tapestry.

He also earned the nickname The Klingon Guy by creating the backstory for Lieutenant Worf, played by Michael Dorn, and developing the intricate Klingon culture that defined much of the franchise's lore.

After his impactful work on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Moore successfully rebooted Battlestar Galactica for Syfy before creating the hit series Outlander and For All Mankind.

Moore emphasized that the difficulty lay not with actress Marina Sirtis, but rather with the fundamental design and function of the character herself within the show's universe.

He explained that Troi was essentially a therapist, a concept that created significant structural problems for the writers trying to build episodic stories around her.

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The writing team genuinely liked all of the characters, but they consistently struggled to find engaging plot devices that utilized Troi's unique position effectively.

Moore pointed directly to the nature of Troi's abilities as a Betazoid empath as another major source of creative frustration for the production team.

He described the concept of an empath who can feel what other people are feeling as tenuous and difficult to grasp for a television audience.

In his account, the writers did not know what to do with that ability, especially during the early episodes when the character's powers were less defined.

A recurring pattern emerged where Troi would respond to tense moments on the viewscreen by simply reporting the emotions of the person speaking to Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

Moore recalled specific instances where Troi would turn to Picard and state that she thought the opposing party was angry or hostile.

The writers eventually recognized this trope as a cliché and agreed that they could not keep using her in that manner because it was unfair to the actress and detrimental to the character's development.

Writer Joe Menosky once noted that the idea of a therapist sitting next to the captain on the bridge would date the series most as a product of the eighties and nineties.

Moore's comments extended beyond just the empathy problem to include the broader challenge of writing personal stories for a crew he described as remarkably well-adjusted.

Gene Roddenberry's vision of the twenty-fourth century lacked personal issues among characters, making it hard to generate dramatic conflict involving Troi.

Romance storylines became another area of difficulty for the series, with the writing staff often defaulting to giving Deanna romantic entanglements.

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Her pairing with Worf was among the least-liked relationships, while her love story with Commander Will Riker, played by Jonathan Frakes, was held back until the Star Trek movies.

These choices reflected the broader challenges the writers faced with the character and their search for meaningful ways to utilize her presence on the bridge.

Despite these early problems, Counselor Troi did develop significantly over the course of the series as the writers found better ways to integrate her skills.

Her talents as a counselor came into play when characters like Picard faced specific trauma or when Lieutenant Commander Data had questions about humanity.

Troi's character also changed visually when she stopped wearing provocative outfits and donned a standard Starfleet uniform in season six's Chain of Command.

She later rose to the rank of Commander, which provided a more credible reason for her special seat on the bridge of the USS Enterprise-D.

Fans who want to revisit those episodes can find Star Trek: The Next Generation streaming on Paramount+ where the series remains highly accessible.

The series originally aired in syndication from 1987 and is remembered for episodes about Troi such as Face of the Enemy, Disaster, Dark Page, and The Loss.

Moore's comments and the writers' struggles with Troi are visible in those episodes, offering a clear view of how the character evolved despite the early difficulties.

Marina Sirtis delivered a charismatic portrayal of Counselor Troi that made her a fan-favorite despite the initial narrative constraints placed upon her.

The evolution of the character demonstrates how the writers eventually overcame their initial confusion about how to best use her unique abilities.