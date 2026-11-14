Ronald D. Moore's God of War Series Casts Dave Bautista for 2027 Release

Ronald D. Moore replaces Outlander with a God of War adaptation starring Dave Bautista as Kratos. The Prime Video fantasy series is set to premiere in 2027.

Ronald D. Moore has officially announced his next major television project following the conclusion of his long-running series Outlander. The acclaimed creator will develop and showrun a new adaptation of the God of War video game franchise for Prime Video. This upcoming fantasy epic is scheduled to premiere in 2027 and features Dave Bautista in the lead role of Kratos.

Ronald D. Moore's New Historical Fantasy Project

After nearly twelve years as the cornerstone of his television career, Ronald D. Moore is transitioning to a new epic with a different historical backdrop. Fans of the romantic fantasy genre will find significant parallels between his previous hit and this new undertaking. The series is adapted from a major global franchise, much like the source material that drove Outlander to success.

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Most viewers can expect the new show to move at a faster narrative pace than its predecessor. While Outlander focused on a long-spanning romance, this project centers on a traditional hero's journey through ancient mythology. The story follows Kratos across the ancient world, blending spectacular world-building with gritty realism.

Plot Details and Norse Mythology Setting

God of War will pick up the narrative in the Norse realm of Midgard. Kratos and his son Atreus attempt to climb the highest mountain in any known land. This journey is motivated by a tragic event following the death of Faye, also known as Laufey the Just. She is the mother of Atreus, and her passing drives the father and son duo on their quest.

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The narrative spans the nine Norse realms, offering a scale of world-building comparable to the pseudohistorical epic Moore created previously. The series will feature extensive source material and deep roots in ancient traditions. It promises to deliver the same visual appeal that made Outlander a cultural phenomenon.

Cast Updates and Production Expectations

Prime Video's God of War has recast Dave Bautista as Kratos following an on-set injury to original lead Ryan Hurst. Bautista's physical attributes and magnetic screen presence align with the godlike qualities required for the battlefield. The supporting cast includes Teresa Palmer and Ed Skrein, adding to the series' impressive ensemble.

Ronald D. Moore serves as the main developer, executive producer, and showrunner for the project. The series is expected to span several years but with fewer episodes than Outlander. Moore plans to release shorter seasons that are larger and more cinematic in scope.

Visual Style and Audience Appeal

The visual threshold for depicting Norse mythology demands high production values. Early images from the show suggest a fantasy story grounded in visual naturalism. This aesthetic mirrors the approach taken in Outlander, which blended gritty realism with fantastical elements.

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Fans of Ronald D. Moore's work are already anticipating the release. The series is shaping up to be one of the biggest new releases of the 2020s for action and drama audiences. Viewers seeking a high-stakes mythological adventure will find this adaptation a worthy successor to his previous work.