Ronald Burkle Wins Cotswolds Mansion Appeal Over Local Opposition

US billionaire Ronald Burkle has secured planning permission for a controversial luxury mansion in the Cotswolds after government officials overruled local residents' objections to the grand design.

US billionaire Ronald Burkle, the executive chairman of the exclusive private club Soho House, has officially secured the legal right to construct a sprawling six-bedroom country retreat in the historic village of Little Tew in the Cotswolds. This landmark decision marks the conclusion of a protracted legal battle that saw government officials intervene to override strong objections from local residents and district council members.

The Planning Inspectorate granted final approval for the development earlier this week, validating Burkle's long-standing efforts to build the estate despite years of fierce resistance from the community. The approval comes after two previous rejections by the West Oxfordshire District Council, which had initially denied the plans due to the intense backlash from villagers concerned about the scale and impact of the project.

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Government Officials Overrule Local Council

Government officials from the Planning Inspectorate sided with Ronald Burkle on November 3, describing the proposed mansion as an outstanding and innovative design that warrants approval despite the controversy. The Inspectorate determined that the complex represents a dwelling of outstanding design, offering significant biodiversity and landscape enhancement while meeting high standards of environmental performance. This federal-level intervention effectively nullified the stance taken by local authorities who had previously refused permission twice.

The ruling also noted that the proposal would make a modest contribution to housing supply during a period when the local council cannot demonstrate a five-year supply of deliverable housing sites. Burkle, who is 73 years old, had challenged the council's initial refusals by hiring Charles Banner KC, recognized as the top planning lawyer in the country, to argue his case before the Inspectorate.

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Villagers Express Disappointment Over Decision

Local opposition has been fierce and vocal throughout the process, with Anthony Cripps, the chairman of the village parish, stating that residents are very disappointed by the final decision. Cripps questioned the rationale behind the shift in official positions, asking what changed between the council's initial refusals and their adoption of a neutral position when the appeal was heard in September.

The Little Tew Conservation Group had previously described the plans as harmful to their homes and the surrounding environment, labeling the design truly outstanding grotesquerie. They raised serious concerns regarding potential light and sound pollution, arguing that the development would negatively impact the setting of the Little Tew Conservation Area and disrupt the enjoyment of countryside footpaths.

Despite the approval, residents maintained that the claimed public benefits are of little weight and do not produce overall environmental advantages. They emphasized harmful impacts on ecology, hydrology, landscape, heritage, and archaeology, noting that these issues had been clearly set out in previous submissions by the Conservation Group and planning officers.

Mansion Features Domed Pantheon Hall and New Lake

The approved mansion will be a substantial architectural project featuring a domed Pantheon Hall, a dedicated gun room, a wine store, and a swimming pool. The estate will also include a newly constructed lake, creating a unique landscape that sits just three miles from Soho Farmhouse, the agricultural retreat owned by Soho House.

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Located near Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm, the site has drawn significant attention due to Burkle's high-profile status and the opulent nature of the design. The billionaire, who purchased a majority stake in Soho House in 2012 and later acquired Michael Jackson's Neverland ranch for approximately £16 million in December 2020, has previously stated his intention to be a good neighbor.

Burkle has expressed willingness to support local charities and community organizations in whatever location he chooses, aiming to integrate positively into the Cotswolds community. However, the immediate reaction from the parish remains one of frustration, with residents feeling their local planning rights were undermined by the higher-level intervention.

Next Steps for Construction in Little Tew

With the Planning Inspectorate's ruling finalized, Ronald Burkle can now proceed with the construction of his Cotswolds estate. The decision settles the legal dispute that has dominated local news, though it has left a lasting division within the village of Little Tew.

West Oxfordshire District Council and representatives for Mr. Burkle were approached for further comment on the execution of the build. The project now moves from the planning stage to the physical development phase, with the new lake and structural elements awaiting ground-breaking.