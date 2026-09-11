Russell Brand Sentenced to 10.5 Years for Rape as Father Calls Verdict Unfair and Jury Corrupt

Russell Brand was jailed for ten years and six months for rape and three sexual assaults. His father Ron Brand called the sentence unfair, said the jury was corrupt and claimed the victims chased and harassed him.

Russell Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, after a jury found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The sentencing hearing took place at Southwark Crown Court in London. Mr Justice Bennathan imposed nine years for the rape and added eighteen months for the sexual assaults. The judge told Brand he had become a sexual predator whose status protected him until journalists exposed a litany of sexual misconduct in 2023.

Also read Russell Brand Sentenced to Eight to Nine Years in Prison After Rape and Sexual Assault Conviction

Ron Brand Denies Son's Guilt

The judge condemned Brand's staggering arrogance and said he had a casual arrogant disregard for any woman's right to say no. After the hearing, Brand's father, 82-year-old Ron Brand, spoke to reporters outside court and insisted his son was innocent. Asked if he had a message for the victims, he said: The victims, what victims? What Russell? When a reporter clarified she meant his victims, he said: The girls you mean, who chased and harassed him.

He said he did not care that his son had been found guilty in a court of law and claimed the jurors had been corrupted. Asked whether he was saying he did not trust the justice system, Ron Brand said: I don't believe it on the basis of what I've just watched. See it on social media... it's easy to find the right jury. He added: Go on Facebook and see what people are saying...

Advertisement

Are you saying you couldn't go on social media and see what people are saying and find people who are attacking him. He also hit out at what he called the system and questioned the definition of victimhood used by journalists. Questioned about how his son would cope in prison, Ron Brand replied: Yeah, he's strong, he's strong. Asked how his daughter-in-law, Laura Gallacher, would hold up, he said: She's strong as well.

Ron Brand arrived at the courthouse ahead of the sentencing hearing, accompanied by media attention. Photographs and sketches captured his presence as he entered the building. Court sketches showed Russell Brand sitting in the glass-walled dock as the judge delivered the final remarks before announcing the sentence. Brand displayed no emotion as he was told his punishment, and he paused briefly to tell his wife we'll be OK as he was being led away to the cells.

Laura Gallacher Vows To Stand By Brand

Laura Gallacher sat just a few feet away from Brand in the dock and has vowed to stand by her husband. Brand, now 51, abused his celebrity status to prey on women and was convicted after a trial at Southwark Crown Court of abuse against four victims. His trial heard how he targeted women during the height of his fame. One fan told how she was raped as a 21-year-old by Brand in 2009 at his luxury London home.

Female staffers at Channel 4, MTV, and Capital Radio came forward to reveal how they had been sexually assaulted by the TV star. The rape victim told the court she was a big fan of Brand before going to see him at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009, and she was picked out of the crowd by the comedian to join him backstage.

She willingly engaged in a threesome at the venue, then agreed to visit Brand's £2.3million townhouse in Hampstead Village to have sex. But she said the encounter turned into rape when Brand had anal sex with her, ignored her pleas for him to stop, and pinned her down so she was struggling to breathe.

She said Brand's rising fame, his Hollywood roles in films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Arthur, his marriage to singer Katy Perry, and his later TV, radio, stage and podcast appearances left her afraid to speak out for years. She said: I felt that if I reported him, I would not be believed. His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless.

The woman gave compelling evidence that the encounter started off in unnerving fashion when Brand forced her to strip, shower, and brush her teeth. She said the initial sex was awkward and unenjoyable but consensual, but it turned to rape when Brand started having anal sex without consent. After the attack, Brand forced his victim to clean up the mess on the bed, then coldly ejected her from his home.

Advertisement

Victims Describe Sexual Assault Details

One of the victims called Brand a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behaviour has impacted my life. Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting a female Channel 4 worker during a recording session in 2009, shortly after he had started dating Ms Perry. The woman, who was working alone with Brand and his entourage, was forced to massage the star when he threatened to derail the recording session.

At that point he knelt down and thrust his head into her groin. She told the court her complaint at the time to Channel 4 was brushed under the carpet by senior management. She said there was a culture at the time which meant she felt she had no choice but to stay silent. The judge said Brand's entourage during his celebrity heyday had indulged his dreadful behaviour.

He said Brand's status protected him until in 2023 journalists from the Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches first exposed a litany of sexual misconduct. That reporting led to women making complaints to police. The judge told Brand: About 20 years ago Russell Brand, you were becoming famous, you were clever, and in many people's eyes you were funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator.

Ron Brand Attacks Media Priorities

He said Brand believed he could act when he liked and how he liked, and that he had shown a casual arrogant disregard to any woman's right to say no to him. Ron Brand turned his criticism toward major news organizations, specifically naming BBC News for their coverage of the case. He questioned the editorial priorities of these outlets, asking who was determining what stories were deemed important enough to pursue with such intensity.

He argued that the media was driving a vendetta against his son rather than reporting objectively. He compared the prominence of the Russell Brand story to other global crises, including the cost of living crisis affecting millions of citizens and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Ron Brand expressed disbelief that a celebrity legal case was being prioritized over issues involving tens of thousands of deaths in Ukraine.

He suggested the media focus was misplaced and driven by sensationalism rather than human concern. The conviction carries significant legal and social consequences for Russell Brand, who will now serve his time in prison. The sentencing marks the end of the trial phase and the beginning of the incarceration period for the comedian and former broadcaster. The duration of the sentence reflects the gravity with which the court viewed the rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The reaction from Ron Brand highlights the deep division in public perception regarding high-profile legal cases. His dismissal of the court's findings and the characterization of the complainants as harassers contrasts sharply with the judicial outcome. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the emotional and reputational impacts of criminal convictions on families.