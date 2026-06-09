Ron Klain Advising Rep. Ro Khanna Ahead of Potential 2028 Presidential Bid

Former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain is reportedly using his personal time to advise California Congressman Ro Khanna as he considers a run for president in 2028. Klain, now Airbnb's chief legal officer, has also been involved with other progressive campaigns, including NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg.

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) is reportedly being positioned for a potential presidential run in 2028, with former President Joe Biden 's chief of staff, Ron Klain , playing a key advisory role.

Klain, who served as Biden's chief of staff after working as a senior adviser on his 2020 campaign, is now chief legal officer at Airbnb but is reportedly using his personal time to advise Khanna as he prepares for a possible bid. The report indicates that Khanna has attracted Klain's attention, who previously worked with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra on their campaigns.

Khanna himself had indicated in April, while speaking with left-wing activist Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network Conference, that he would "consider" a run after the November midterm elections. Ron Klain has been seen as a figure who could amplify the far-left faction of the Democratic Party's influence in the Biden administration.

As he told the Daily Beast in 2021, "Progressives are a big part of our party and making sure their voices are heard here at the White House is a big part of my job.

" The outlet also revealed that Klain's personal political activities since leaving the Biden White House are "far more significant and sweeping than previously known. " In addition to advising Khanna, Klain has entered the circle of socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to help with debate preparation in 2025, and he has provided similar debate prep and general advising to New York congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy.

When approached for comment, Klain declined to be interviewed, stating only that he prefers his political activities to remain "low key.

" This developing story highlights the ongoing behind-the-scenes maneuvering within the Democratic Party as potential candidates begin to lay the groundwork for the 2028 presidential election. Klain's involvement, given his deep experience in Democratic politics and his proximity to Biden, could provide Khanna with valuable strategic insights and connections.

The report underscores how early the jockeying for position is starting, well before the next presidential election cycle, and signals that Khanna is building a network of experienced operatives to support any future ambitions





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Ron Klain Ro Khanna 2028 Presidential Election Democratic Party Joe Biden Zohran Mamdani Jack Schlossberg Airbnb

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