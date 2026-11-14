Ron Howard on New Richard Avedon Documentary and His Down-to-Earth Nature

TODAY.com chats with Ron Howard and Ice-T backstage about Howard's latest documentary on photographer Richard Avedon, his long career in Hollywood, and his reputation as one of the nicest guys in the industry.

When the camera cuts, the interview isn’t over. With “Commercial Break,” TODAY.com catches up with guests between takes in Studio 1A for unfiltered moments and more questions.

If you’re wondering if Ron Howard is really the down-to-earth person everyone says he is, the answer is unequivocally yes. Before we sit down to talk about Howard’s latest project, a documentary on acclaimed photographer Richard Avedon, we chat with Ice-T in the TODAY Lounge next to Studio 1A. The pair strike up a conversation about Howard’s recent projects, including “Avedon” and the upcoming film “Alone At Dawn,” starring Anne Hathaway and Adam Driver.

Also read Inside Ron Howard’s ‘Avedon’ Premiere at New York’s Paris Theater

Howard is called to set for his segment. As he leaves, Ice-T points after him and tells me, “He’s the OG. ”After getting his start on the “Andy Griffith Show” at the age of 6, Howard, 72, has maintained a steady show biz career, first in acting, then directing, for more 65 years.

In the process, he’s earned two Oscars and dozens of nominations for films including “A Beautiful Mind,” “Frost/Nixon,” “Apollo 13,” “Parenthood,” “Cocoon” and “Hillbilly Elegy,” not to mention five Emmys for his work in television. Howard has also earned a reputation for being one of the nicest guys in Hollywood.

It’s one he fully lives up to when he catches up with TODAY.com backstage to talk about “Avedon,” the advice he gives his daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, and the one person he’d have lunch with if he could. Slowly, because he didn’t give a lot of interviews. Now we found two or three that were great and he’s very open. He’s very articulate, very funny, but he was guarded.

For that reason, we had to dig through those archives to find him on camera, to find him telling his story. We did find some old audio tapes that were damaged, but digitally now we’re able to repair those and make those something that we could really use in the film. So, there’s more of him in this documentary than you’ve ever seen before.

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So, the man behind the camera slowly but surely, in my mind, became the central figure in this documentary and became really the story of a really great artist and a fascinating guy. Having seen this documentary and Avedon’s work, I feel almost foolish that before watching it, I didn’t know who Richard Avedon was. You’re really not alone. Again, he was very careful.

So in certain circles, he’s known, he’s studied. I didn’t know much beyond the name, you know? He was a kind of a brand, but I had no idea the range of his work. I also didn’t recognize how much he did do as a kind of a social documentarian.

The civil rights movement, Andy Warhol, political unrest, Vietnam. He was also, like a lot of good journalists, really interested in exposing hypocrisy through his lens. And he was pretty good at catching people off guard and revealing little insights that maybe weren’t so flattering. We’re very different personalities, but I do see some parallels.

And it is a love of the work and an excitement with what you can share, but also just what you get from it. I mean, he fed off of it. I like to think that I have a little better work life balance than he was able to achieve. In the doc, he admits that that’s a regret of his.

But his ability to straddle the commercial world, magazines, TV commercials, glamour and celebrity and all of that, and also really offer us this very insightful understanding of some of the edgier sides and aspects of society where people are suffering and there’s real struggle. When deciding to make a documentary, how do you choose your subjects?

I’m really interested in high achievers, the world they inhabit, but also their process and their impact on their personal lives, because that’s always interesting to me is how do they, what kind of balance did they find? In Avedon’s case, he was admittedly a workaholic, the family side of his life was something that he had some regrets about later on, and we didn’t shy away from that.

Nor did his family members who were willing to be very, very open. Loving, but honest. So I think that’s really what I want to try to discover and share: What makes these people outliers and what makes them utterly relatable to all of us as well? I interviewed your daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, and asked what the best advice she’d ever gotten was.

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She replied, “It’s something from my grandfather that my dad always says, which is, ‘You can’t separate pain from pleasure. It’s all part of it. It’s all one thing. A good thing will lead to a bad thing.

’” Tell me more about that philosophy. My father was from the Midwest, a farm boy. But he had this kind of, I call it “Midwestern zen. ” It was this sort of practical understanding of the duality of life.

You know, he changed the course of the family history. He and my mom, both from the Midwest, my mom from a small town, my dad from a farm, taking this huge chance to try to get into show business. They didn’t know anybody. They didn’t have a prayer, and yet they worked their way into this world and they made a life.

That’s inspiring to me. Neither reached the heights that they dreamed of when they were 18 or 19 years old and taking that leap, but they made a living and they made lives in this business, without bitterness and anger, but with this ongoing appreciation for just what it was to be a part of the storytelling process. And this kind of balanced view of the world that I think gave them peace of mind. I’ve always appreciated it.

If there was one person - past, present, living or not - that you could sit down and have lunch with, who would it be and why? Oh. Man, man, man. Wow, one person.

Let me really think about it because it’s a really interesting question ... He started off as a child actor, a performer in Vaudeville, rose to these heights, struggled, went through the silent era, into the talking era, then had a resurgence in television. He actually, I think, probably had a greater understanding of the origins of American cinema and the sort of Hollywood entertainment system of anyone, and in this very earthy, practical kind of way.

And so, given my life, you know, he was decades before me. I think I would really, really enjoy getting his sense of what the earliest days were like and what it felt like to transition all the way into live television and beyond. Sarah Lemire is a lifestyle and entertainment reporter for TODAY based in New York City. She covers holidays, celebrities and everything in between.

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