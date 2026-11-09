Ron Howard humbly rolls up to Santa Monica screening of his new Netflix doc ‘Avedon’ on his bike

Ron Howard was spotted humbly rolling up to a special screening of his new Netflix film, “Avedon,” on Friday night on a bike — and parking the two-wheeler in the alley behind the Aero T…

Sara Bernstein, left, Ron Howard, center, and Derek Blasberg attend the opening of Richard Avedon: Hollywood in Beverly Hills, Calif. , Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.was spotted humbly rolling up to a special screening of his new Netflix film, “Avedon,” on Friday night on a bike — and parking the two-wheeler in the alley behind the Aero Theatre, we hear.

The “Apollo 13” director then headed on foot around to the front of the Santa Monica venue to patiently sign autographs for a waiting throng of fans. Ron Howard attends the opening of “Richard Avedon: Hollywood” at Gagosian in Beverly Hills, Calif. , Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.who arrived at the theater herself an hour early. We also hear that the former “Happy Days” star bumped into one of the night’s VIPs, “Iron Man” directorRichard Avedon is having a close-up moment. To coincide with Howard’s new film on the late legendary photographer, Beverly Hills gallery Gagosian launched an exhibition last week, “Richard Avedon: Hollywood,” including over 120 Avedon photos of subjects from Elizabeth Taylor, Ronald Reagan and Marilyn Monroe toThere’s also a new book, “Richard Avedon: The Harper’s Bazaar Years,” celebrating the fotog’s two-decade tenure at the mag.

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It has a forward by current Bazaar editorJamie Mazur attends the opening of “Richard Avedon: Hollywood” at Gagosian in Beverly Hills, Calif. , on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Director Jon Favreau promotes the third season of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” in Madrid on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

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Last week, Dior hosted a special screening of Howard’s doc at WME, followed by a cocktail party at the House of Dior Beverly Hills where guests included Emma Watson, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Jennifer Meyer, Lisa Eisner, Cookie Johnson, Gia Coppola, Cleo Wade, Michael Chow, Alex Israel, Simon KinbergBFA.com / BACKGRID