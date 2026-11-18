The actor is open to reprising his titular role in the follow-up to the beloved 2000 Christmas film.

earlier this year that the follow-up film was in development with Universal and Imagine Entertainment. But the Oscar-winning filmmaker recently toldthat he and Carrey “aren’t gonna go forward unless we think we have a great script, and we don’t even have a script right now.

” Howard directed the beloved 2000 Christmas film, based on Dr. Seuss’ classic 1957 children’s book, starring Carrey as the Grinch andThe director added of the sequel, “We have really good writers and an idea that I’m excited about that I think is very much in keeping with the spirit of Dr. Seuss, his blend of comedy and fantasy. So I’m very pleased with what we have to work with, but I don’t wanna make any promises that it’s happening because Jim and I are aligned on one thing — we’re not gonna go forward unless we believe it has a chance to be great.

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” Howard admitted that the first film’s legacy plays a part in his hesitation and wanting to wait until the script reaches his standards.previously reported that Alec Berg, Jeff Schaffer and David Mandel are working on the screenplay.

“We’re so proud of the original movie,” he said. “We feel so fortunate, because it takes a little bit of luck for a movie to come together and become an evergreen the way that film has. And the following, the fact that it’s become a tradition in a lot of households is something that means a great deal to all of us involved, Jim and I in particular. ”filmmaker said it “will still be a live-action physical comedy performance.

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” He also hopes to make the production process easier for Carrey this time around “because he found the contact lenses and some of the makeup to be literally claustrophobic” and “was literally breathing into a paper bag because he was having a panic attack in between takes” at times.

“We’re gonna move cautiously but hopefully toward another movie because we both believe in the premise,” Howard added. “With a little luck, we’ll get to revisit that world. ”IDA Documentary Awards Nominations: ‘Concrete Land,’ ‘To Hold a Mountain,’ ‘You Can See Everything’ Among Top NomineesJoseph Zada Spent a Month Watching “Everything Woody Harrelson Has Ever Done” to Prepare for ‘Hunger Games’ Role