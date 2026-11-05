Ron DeSantis Warns of GOP Decline After US-Iran War Impact on Midterms

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis critiques the Republican Party's midterm losses, attributing defeats to the unpopular US-Iran war and signaling a potential 2028 presidential run.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivered a scathing critique of the Republican Party's recent electoral performance, declaring the midterm results devastating for the party's long-term viability. Speaking at a press conference in Tallahassee on Wednesday, the outgoing governor characterized the outcome as an extinction-level event for Republicans in multiple regions. He placed specific blame on the Democratic victories in the Texas governor and Senate races, describing them as the loss of the crown jewel of Republican politics.

Texas Losses Signal Decade of Political Difficulty

The defeat in Texas carries significant weight given its status as a traditional Republican stronghold. DeSantis warned that losing anchor states like Texas will prevent the party from remaining viable on a national level. He stated that the damage extends far beyond the current two-year congressional session, potentially reverberating for a decade or more. The loss of the Senate seat to Democrat James Talarico marked the first time a Democrat was elected to the US Senate from Texas since 1988.

Also read Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the Iran war has backfired on Republicans

DeSantis Links Election Defeats to Middle East Conflict

DeSantis explicitly connected the electoral backlash to the ongoing US-Iran conflict, arguing that the war has alienated core voters. He accused the Trump administration of gaslighting the electorate by ignoring the impact of the conflict on rising gas prices. In a prior podcast interview with Stephen A. Smith, DeSantis asserted that the war is a major drag on the party's fortunes. He claimed that if the administration had resolved the conflict quickly, similar to the operation in Venezuela, the political fallout would have been minimal.

Stark Predictions for Congressional Control and 2028

The governor offered bleak projections for the upcoming Congress, predicting that Democrats would secure at least 55 Senate seats and over 250 House seats. He noted that these margins make it highly unlikely for Republicans to recapture Congress in 2028. DeSantis suggested the party might not have a realistic shot at Senate control until 2032. This analysis stands in contrast to the initial optimism of the Trump campaign and highlights the severity of the party's losses in key races.

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Florida Remains Sole Republican Fortress in Top Ten States

Despite the nationwide red wave, DeSantis pointed to Florida as the last Republican fortress among the ten most populous states. He highlighted the losses of governors in Texas, Ohio, and Georgia as evidence of the shrinking Republican map. In Florida, Republican Byron Donalds narrowly defeated Democrat David Jolly to succeed DeSantis, winning with roughly 50 percent of the vote. This result was significantly less dominant than DeSantis's own 19-point reelection landslide in 2022, marking a shift in the state's political landscape.

Speculation Intensifies Regarding 2028 Presidential Bid

DeSantis's harsh comments have immediately reignited speculation about his plans for the 2028 presidential election. Although he dropped out of the 2024 race after a second-place finish in Iowa, his current warnings suggest he is preparing for another attempt. Prediction markets on Kalshi saw DeSantis's odds jump by more than 14 points to 19 percent. Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro supported this view, stating that DeSantis must run soon to remain relevant in the Republican Party.