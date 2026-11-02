Ron DeSantis Urges Florida Republicans to Vote Amendment Three Amid Midterms

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis backs Amendment Three for property tax relief while urging Republicans to defeat socialist candidates in the critical midterm elections.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a direct plea to the state's Republican electorate, demanding absolute unity and high turnout ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday. In a video message disseminated by the Florida Republican Party, the outgoing governor emphasized that maintaining legislative control is essential to preserving the state's economic and social policies. He specifically directed voters to support Republican candidates across the entire ballot while advocating for a yes vote on Amendment Three to reduce property tax burdens.

Amendment Three Tax Relief Mechanism

Amendment Three proposes a significant expansion of the homestead tax exemption for non-school taxes, aiming to provide immediate financial relief to homeowners across the state. The measure would increase the exemption amount from approximately $50,000 to $150,000 starting in 2027, with a further jump to $250,000 by 2028. This legislative effort is framed as a corrective measure against rising local government revenues, which DeSantis noted have nearly doubled in the past seven years across Florida's 67 counties.

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DeSantis argued that local municipalities are collecting funds at a rate far exceeding inflation and population growth, suggesting that these entities should mirror the state government's recent history of reducing its own budget four consecutive years. The governor stated that this amendment creates a structured pathway toward the potential full elimination of property taxes for homesteaded residents, offering a concrete solution to the housing cost crisis facing Floridians.

Key Races and Ideological Divides

The governor's outreach focuses heavily on the high-stakes contests for the governorship and U.S. Senate seat, which define the ideological trajectory of the Sunshine State. In the race for governor, Republican Representative Byron Donalds faces Democrat David Jolly, while incumbent Senator Ashley Moody competes against the Democratic Socialists of America's Angie Nixon. DeSantis characterized the opposition as a threat to the state's established norms, warning Republicans that conceding even a small margin could lead to negative outcomes similar to those in California and Illinois.

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Critics of the Democratic and socialist candidates have highlighted sharp policy differences regarding cultural and economic issues. David Jolly has previously criticized DeSantis's pandemic-era handling of personal freedom restrictions, contrasting his own stay in Pennsylvania with Florida's approach. Conversely, the Republican campaign has focused on Angie Nixon's alignment with socialist platforms, including her support for universal healthcare and mass amnesty policies, arguing these positions conflict with the values of typical Florida voters.

Voter Demographics and Historical Trends

Political analysts point to a significant demographic shift in Florida, where Republicans have overtaken Democrats in voter registration for the first time since 2021. This milestone is largely attributed to the state's prioritization of personal freedom, which DeSantis credits for driving a substantial population boom. The growing Republican electorate now presents a critical opportunity to solidify the party's dominance, making every vote in the upcoming Tuesday election particularly consequential for the state's political landscape.

Early voting data indicates intense engagement from both sides of the aisle, though the margin favors Republicans in person while Democrats maintain a slight edge in mail-in ballots. Approximately 3.3 million individuals have already cast their ballots, with nearly 1.5 million Republicans and 1.2 million Democrats participating in early voting. This high level of turnout underscores the polarized nature of the current political environment and the stakes involved in the final days of the campaign.

Next Steps in the Electoral Process

As the election approaches, the Florida Republican Party continues to mobilize its base through targeted messaging and grassroots efforts led by high-profile figures like DeSantis. The outcome of Amendment Three and the key statewide races will likely influence national political strategies and resource allocation for future elections. All eyes remain on Tuesday's results, which will determine the balance of power in Tallahassee and Washington for the coming legislative session.