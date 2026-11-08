Ron DeSantis Links Crony Capitalism to Young Voters' Views on Socialism

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says crony capitalism helps young people view socialism favorably, arguing screaming socialism failed in the midterms.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) criticized Republicans who promote crony capitalist policies, arguing that these policies are part of the reason young people view socialism favorably. He made the remarks during an appearance on the Sage Steele Show, hosted by Sage Steele. The interview focused on why a strategy of 'screaming socialism' did not work in the midterm elections.

DeSantis said the approach failed because young people have a very positive view of socialism compared to capitalism. He acknowledged that education in universities plays a role, but he argued that a larger factor is how young voters judge the economy. In his view, they are not comparing free enterprise with socialism at all.

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Why Ron DeSantis Links Crony Capitalism to Socialism

DeSantis argued that young people are comparing socialism with government involvement in business, which he described as crony capitalism. In his explanation, this comparison leads them to see socialism in a more favorable light. He said the problem is not free enterprise itself but the way government steps into the market.

DeSantis said people see lawmakers trying to bend the government to funnel benefits to certain corporations or industries. Young voters, he suggested, are asking what happened to having a competitive market. He added that a competitive market with real free enterprise would benefit small businesses and individuals, and would raise the standard of living.

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Corporatist Republicans Face Criticism From DeSantis

DeSantis directly blamed corporatist Republicans who promote crony policies, calling them the best kind of indirect supporters of socialism. He said these lawmakers are weakening the case for freedom by making government favors look like the normal way business gets done. He presented this as a political problem for his own party.

As an example, DeSantis pointed to Republicans in Washington who wanted a 10-year effective amnesty for big tech. Under that proposal, states and localities would not be able to provide any type of regulatory oversight over artificial intelligence. He said young people see just a handful of companies with an outsized influence on the economy and society, combined with government policy that appears to favor them.

DeSantis also warned that the country could end up having socialism if voters do not see a clear contrast between freedom and socialism. He said that if the choice becomes cronyism versus socialism, there will be enough people who pick socialism. On the surface, he argued, socialism looks like government stepping in on behalf of people.

Real-World Impact on Small Businesses and Voters

The core impact of DeSantis's argument is that the difference between free enterprise and crony capitalism may decide how voters respond to socialist candidates. He said that for a voter like himself, rejecting a socialist candidate is easy and not even a question. He said the harder challenge is with the broader electorate, which is less partisan.

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DeSantis asked whether screaming socialism is going to work with that broader group of voters. He said it did not work in the midterm elections, and he framed the next step for Republicans as drawing a clearer contrast between freedom and socialism. The source does not specify any further scheduled events, votes, or deadlines tied to his remarks.