Ron Brand claims Russell is the victim after the comedian received a 10.5-year prison term for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others at Southwark Crown Court.

Ron Brand has publicly declared his son Russell Brand the victim in a high-profile criminal case, dismissing a decade-long prison sentence as unjust while alleging that the accusers were the true aggressors. The 82-year-old father of the comedian spoke to media outlets immediately following the sentencing, claiming that the women who provided evidence against Russell had previously chased and harassed their famous son. Ron Brand stated he did not care that his son had been found guilty in a court of law, asserting instead that the jury had been corrupted by public opinion and social media narratives.

Core Details of Sentencing and Charges

Russell Brand, aged 51, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison by Mr Justice Bennathan at Southwark Crown Court for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The judge imposed a nine-year term for the rape conviction, adding an additional year and six months for the sexual assault offenses. The sentencing addressed abuse against four distinct victims, including a woman who was raped in 2009 at Brand's luxury London home in Hampstead Village and female staff members from Channel 4, MTV, and Capital Radio who came forward with allegations of sexual assault.

Also read Laura Brand's Courtroom Wardrobe Signals Unity Amidst Russell Brand Conviction

The court heard that Brand abused his celebrity status to prey on women, with one victim describing him as a sexual predator who displayed no remorse for the impact of his behavior on her life. This victim recounted being picked out of a crowd at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009, engaging in a threesome, and subsequently being taken to Brand's £2.3 million townhouse. She testified that the encounter turned into rape when Brand had anal sex with her, ignored her pleas to stop, and pinned her down to the point where she struggled to breathe. She cited Brand's fame, wealth, and influence as primary reasons she felt powerless to report the crime for years.

Stakeholder Positions and Public Defense

Ron Brand defended his son by attacking the integrity of the justice system, claiming that it is easy to find a corrupted jury by looking at Facebook and seeing people attacking Brand. When asked if he trusted the justice system, he replied that he did not believe in it based on what he had watched on social media. Ron also dismissed the existence of victims, asking reporters, The victims, what victims? What Russell? When clarified that she meant his victims, he retorted, The girls you mean, who chased and harassed him, and expressed indifference to the legal verdict.

Advertisement

Mr Justice Bennathan described Brand's behavior as exhibiting staggering arrogance and a casual, arrogant disregard for any woman's right to say no. The judge noted that about 20 years ago, Brand was becoming famous, clever, and charismatic, but had also become a sexual predator whose status protected him. The judge emphasized that Brand's entourage indulged his dreadful behavior during his celebrity heyday, and that it was not until 2023 that journalists from the Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches exposed the litany of sexual misconduct, leading to police complaints.

Family Impact and Prison Adaptation

Despite the severity of the sentence, Ron Brand insisted that his son would cope well with incarceration, stating, Yeah, he's strong, he's strong. He also commented on the resilience of Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, noting that she is strong as well. Laura Gallacher was present in the court, sitting just a few feet away from her husband in the glass-walled dock, and had vowed to stand by him. Russell Brand displayed no emotion in the dock as he received his punishment, pausing briefly to tell his wife, we'll be OK, before being led away to the cells.

The case highlights the long shadow cast by Brand's rising fame, which included starring roles in Hollywood films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Arthur, as well as his marriage to singer Katy Perry. His autobiography previously detailed disturbing accounts of his father, Ron, hiring prostitutes for him as a teenager and introducing him to pornography while he was in primary school. Ron would bring women back to his flat and leave the young Russell to his own devices while he engaged in sex, setting a troubling precedent for the behavior that would later define Russell's criminal convictions.