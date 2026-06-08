Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Sequel Officially in Production

A sequel to the 1997 cult classic Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is now filming, with original stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino returning. The film will be a Hulu Original, directed by Tim Federle and written by Robin Schiff.

The beloved 1997 cult comedy Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is officially getting a sequel. 20th Century Studios confirmed the news after set photos surfaced on social media, revealing that production has commenced.

Filming for the second installment began last Friday. Tim Federle, known for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is set to direct the sequel. Federle previously collaborated with star Lisa Kudrow on the 2022 film Better Nate Than Never, where she had a supporting role. The screenplay is written by Robin Schiff, who also penned the original film.

Schiff's credits include work on several acclaimed projects. A significant shift for the sequel is its release strategy. Unlike the original, which had a theatrical run, the new film will debut directly on streaming platforms as a Hulu Original, available on both Hulu and Disney+. Returning cast members include Lisa Kudrow as Romy, Mira Sorvino as Michele, Janeane Garofalo as Heather, Alan Cumming as Sandy Frink, Camryn Manheim as Toby, and Julia Campbell as Christie.

Joining the ensemble are new cast members Keegan-Michael Key, Rob Huebel, Breckin Meyer, Patrick Warburton, and Nathan Lee Graham, though their specific roles remain undisclosed. The original Romy and Michele's High School Reunion was a modest box office success, grossing approximately $29 million worldwide.

However, it has since attained a solid 76% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and evolved into a celebrated cult classic. The film is currently available for streaming on Hulu. This sequel arrives amid a trend of reviving iconic late-1990s films for modern audiences, capitalizing on nostalgia while introducing the story to a new generation.

The move to a streaming-only release reflects the changing landscape of film distribution, where platforms like Hulu and Disney+ are increasingly becoming homes for major franchise continuations and original content. The involvement of both original cast members and new comedic talents suggests an effort to balance nostalgia with fresh energy. Director Tim Federle's track record with musical and comedic projects positions him well to handle the sequel's tone.

Writer Robin Schiff's return ensures a continuity of the original's quirky, heartfelt sensibility. The casting of Keegan-Michael Key and other well-known comedians indicates a focus on humor that resonates with contemporary viewers. The production's swift start, following recent announcements about the sequel's development, points to a fast-tracked schedule aimed at a timely release. Fans of the original film have expressed enthusiastic anticipation on social media, eager to see Romy and Michele's next chapter.

The original film's legacy as a staple of 1990s pop culture, with its memorable costumes and iconic lines, sets high expectations for the sequel. The decision to bypass theaters for streaming may also be a strategic move to maximize reach and accessibility, leveraging the combined subscriber bases of Hulu and Disney+. As production continues, more details about the plot and character arcs are expected to emerge.

The sequel is likely to explore the characters' lives decades after the high school reunion, addressing themes of friendship, aging, and personal growth. With a blend of returning favorites and new faces, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion 2 aims to capture the spirit of the original while charting a new course. The film represents another example of the entertainment industry's ongoing reliance on nostalgia-driven content, a trend that continues to shape programming decisions across streaming services and studios.

Its success will depend on balancing familiarity with innovation, delivering a story that satisfies longtime fans and appeals to new audiences alike





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Romy And Michele Sequel Hulu Lisa Kudrow Mira Sorvino Cult Classic 1990S Comedy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Identify of teen killed in horrific mass shooting at Bay Area high school graduation revealedThe victim killed in a mass shooting at a Bay Area high school graduation has been identified as 18-year-old student Jamario Baker, police said.

Read more »

18-year-old killed at Fairfield high school graduation identifiedThe shooting happened as the graduating students were exiting the stadium and meeting their families.

Read more »

‘Romy and Michele’ Sequel Begins Production With Original Costume Designer Mona MayThe Romy and Michele sequel is officially in production with Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino, and original costume designer Mona May returning

Read more »

Romy And Michele's long-awaited second reunion will be held on HuluRomy And Michele's long-awaited second reunion will be held on Hulu

Read more »