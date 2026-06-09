Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Sequel in Production

Production has officially begun on the highly anticipated Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel, starring Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino. The new movie will be helmed by Tim Federle, with Robin Schiff writing the script. The original film, released in 1997, became a cult classic and is set to be released exclusively as a Hulu Original via streaming. If the series is released in 2027, it will mark Romy and Michele's 40th high school reunion.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino have started production on the Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel. Work has officially begun on the highly anticipated follow up to the 1997 cult classic comedy, after the two returning stars shared a photo of themselves on set in their iconic quirky style.

The new Romy and Michele movie will be helmed by Tim Federle, while Robin Schiff - who created the characters and wrote the original - will pen the script for the sequel. Alongside Lisa, 62, and Mira, 58, a whole host of stars from the original movie are returning including Janeane Garofalo as Heather, Alan Cumming (Sandy Frink), Camryn Manheim (Toby) and Julia Campbell (Christie).

The stellar cast is rounded out by Keegan-Michael Key, Rob Huebel, Breckin Meyer, Patrick Warburton and Nathan Lee Graham who are joining in as yet unrevealed parts. Some producers and executive producers from the original film, including Laurence Mark and Barry Kemp, will also be involved again, alongside the original film's costume designer Mona May. Following the original movie, the project is set to be released exclusively as a Hulu Original via streaming, rather than in cinemas.

If the series is released in 2027, that would mark Romy and Michele's 40th high school reunion. Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino have started production on the Romy and Michele's Hugh School Reunion sequel Work has officially started on the highly anticipated follow up to the 1997 cult classic comedy, after the two returning stars shared a photo of themselves on set in their iconic quirky style The new Romy and Michele movie will be helmed by Tim Federle, while Robin Schiff - who created the characters and wrote the original - will pen the script for the sequel.

Alongside Lisa, 62, and Mira, 58, a whole host of stars from the original movie are returning including Janeane Garofalo as Heather, Alan Cumming (Sandy Frink), Camryn Manheim (Toby) and Julia Campbell (Christie). The stellar cast is rounded out by Keegan-Michael Key, Rob Huebel, Breckin Meyer, Patrick Warburton and Nathan Lee Graham who are joining in as yet unrevealed parts.

Some producers and executive producers from the original film, including Laurence Mark and Barry Kemp, will also be involved again, alongside the original film's costume designer Mona May. The original film that saw two dim-witted, aspiring fashion designers take a road trip to Arizona to attend their high school reunion posing as sophisticated businesswomen who had 'invented' Post-it notes.

The nostalgic comedy barely broke even at the box office, earning $29.2M after a $20M budget, but became a beloved cult classic in the years since.

If the series starring Lisa, 62, and Mira, 58, is released in 2027, that would mark Romy and Michele's 40th high school reunion Following the original movie, the project is set to be released exclusively as a Hulu Original via streaming, rather than in cinemas The original film that saw two dim-witted, aspiring fashion designers take a road trip to Arizona to attend their high school reunion posing as sophisticated businesswomen Last year Lisa gave a promising update while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show after Mira told People that they had signed their deals.

'She said it perfectly. We're as close as we have ever been. There's a script that's really good. Robin Schiff wrote it,' Kudrow spilled.

'So it'll happen! I mean, we'll see. Because having a close friend it's about you know friends that love each other - which is funny because I was on a show that was like that too - but that is basically what it is.

' Plans for the follow-up were first discussed after Kudrow and Sorvino returned to their characters in 2022 to present the Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. Asked what she wants from the sequel, she said: 'I just still want to be as relatable, but also as dumb and lovable as they ever were.

'Like, I don't think they've learned that much in the time in between, but they still have that unstoppable spirit and that friendship and that idiocy that makes everybody kind of love them. 'And so, that essential nature of them and the heart that's at the centre of that, that heart has to stay there.





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Romy And Michele High School Reunion Sequel Lisa Kudrow Mira Sorvino Tim Federle Robin Schiff Hulu Original

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