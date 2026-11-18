Six people were injured in Romford, England, during street violence between Bangladeshi political factions. Reform UK cited the clashes as proof of multiculturalism failure.

At least six individuals sustained injuries during violent street clashes in Romford, England, on Monday evening. The disorder erupted outside the Mayfair Venue in Chadwell Heath, involving members of rival Bangladeshi political factions. The incident quickly became a focal point for political debate, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage citing the unrest as definitive proof of the failures of multiculturalism policies.

Details of the Monday Evening Violence

Authorities confirmed that the violence began after members of the Awami League descended upon a meeting hosted by the National Citizen Party. The gathering was intended for an address by Nahid Islam, a founder of the National Citizen Party, who was reportedly speaking to attendees. Clashes broke out immediately as the two groups confronted each other in the street.

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Reports indicate that participants in the street battles used various weapons, including sticks, bottles, and refuse bins, to attack their opponents. Local residents witnessed the chaos, with footage showing stunned observers looking out of their windows at the disorder unfolding in their neighborhood. The scene was described by witnesses as resembling conflicts native to the South Asian subcontinent but played out on British soil.

Emergency Response and Police Action

The London Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulance crews to the Chadwell Heath location at approximately 10:12 pm on Monday. Paramedics treated six patients at the scene for their injuries. One individual required transport to a nearby hospital for further medical attention. The Metropolitan Police were present at an earlier protest in the area but the mob dispersed before officers could intervene during the evening's violence.

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Reform UK Cites Immigration Policy Failure

Nigel Farage utilized the incident to criticize the British political establishment. He argued that the disorder demonstrated the dangers of importing foreign cultures and disputes into British communities. Farage stated that Britain is broken due to untrammelled mass immigration policies implemented by both the Conservative and Labour parties.

Farage specifically blamed the Tories and Labour for allowing such events to occur. He claimed that Bangladeshi men caused chaos in East London due to political disputes originating in Bangladesh. He asserted that this outcome is what citizens have received from current immigration laws and argued that the country needs Reform to address these issues.

Historical Context and Broader Implications

This event is not the first instance of South Asian sectarian violence manifesting in the UK. Leicester, a multicultural city in central England, previously experienced similar unrest. Mobs of Muslims and Hindus clashed in that city following a cricket match, leading to dozens of arrests.

That previous incident involved the vandalism of a Hindu temple and highlighted the potential for external political conflicts to spill over into British neighborhoods. The Romford violence has reignited debates about integration and the impact of transnational political disputes on local community safety in the United Kingdom.