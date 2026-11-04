Romesh Ranganathan Reveals Real Name Jonathan and Celebrity Traitors Victory

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan reveals his legal name is Jonathan and discusses winning Celebrity Traitors with Sebastian Croft, addressing prize money and game dynamics.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan, 52, has disclosed that his legal first name is actually Jonathan. This revelation emerged from a resurfaced podcast appearance where the star explained the personal history behind his chosen professional identity. The disclosure coincides with his recent victory on the BBC1 reality show Celebrity Traitors alongside actor and musician Sebastian Croft. The pair were crowned champions of the second series on Friday night, securing a share of the £83,000 prize pot.

Ranganathan Explains Naming Strategy

Ranganathan appeared on Seann Walsh's podcast Class Clown last year to discuss the origins of his name. He stated that his father was fiercely worried about brown kids fitting in within British society. Consequently, he named his son Jonathan on his passport to help him navigate social and professional opportunities in the UK. Ranganathan noted that this concern dominated much of his father's thoughts during their early years in England.

Also read Romesh Ranganathan Admits Celebrity Traitors Betrayal of James Blunt Haunts Him

The comedian described the situation as reminiscent of an undercover operation gone wrong. He joked to the host that he resembled the worst undercover cop in history by carrying the name Jonathan Romesh Ranganathan on official documents. Despite this legal name, he emphasized that his family and friends always called him Romesh. He explained that the name Jonathan came from a genuine place of parental concern rather than a random choice.

School Experiences with the Name

Ranganathan recalled specific challenges he faced at school regarding the discrepancy between his legal name and how he was known. He described the annual register process where new teachers would call out names from the class list. Students would typically interrupt to correct the teacher, stating they preferred their middle name or nickname.

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Every year, Ranganathan would inform teachers that Jonathan was his legal name but that everyone called him Romesh. Most educators accepted this preference and addressed him as Romesh moving forward. However, one English teacher insisted on using his legal name for the entire academic year. This teacher questioned why there was an issue with the name Jonathan and declared it a perfectly good name.

Traitors Game Dynamics and Winners

The revelation about his name comes shortly after Ranganathan and Croft won Celebrity Traitors. The duo successfully banished contestants Maya Jama and King Kenny during the final hours of the game. Their victory was secured after they voted out King Kenny, leaving only three Faithfuls remaining in the competition. This move left James Blunt in a vulnerable position within the game structure.

James Blunt was nearly successful in taking home a portion of the prize money. He was blindsided when Ranganathan questioned his status as a Faithful during the final deliberations. Blunt insisted that the accusation was entirely wrong. However, Sebastian Croft took Blunt aside to defend him, which caused Ranganathan to concede his vote. This tactical shift allowed them to target Blunt for elimination.

Aftermath and Public Relations

Following the intense scenes on Monday's The One Show on BBC1, Ranganathan was asked if he and Blunt were on speaking terms. Rumors had circulated about a potential feud between the two after the tense interactions during the final episodes. Ranganathan admitted he felt bad about the situation and believed it would stay with him for a long time. He wanted to clarify the nature of their relationship publicly.

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Ranganathan quickly dismissed rumors of any lingering resentment between him and the singer. He stated that Blunt had texted him directly after the show aired. The comedian emphasized that Blunt and he are friends and confirmed that everything is good between them. This statement was intended to get the matter out in the open and end speculation about any conflict. The victory and the name revelation highlight both the personal history and recent professional success of the 52-year-old comedian.