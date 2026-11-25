Comedian Romesh Ranganathan donated to James Blunt's charity following their tense final on Celebrity Traitors, quashing feud rumors and drawing BBC complaints.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan has confirmed he donated a portion of his Celebrity Traitors winnings to musician James Blunt's preferred charity as an apology for eliminating him during the show's tense finale. Blunt expressed that he was deeply touched by the gesture, which effectively neutralized any speculation of a personal feud between the two celebrities following their controversial interaction on the BBC program.

Final Episode Elimination Details

Ranganathan and actor Sebastian Croft were crowned the champions of the BBC show, splitting the £83,000 prize pot between them. Blunt was in a strong position to take home a share of the prize money when Ranganathan unexpectedly questioned his status as a Faithful player. This blindside eliminated Blunt from the competition, leading to a dramatic moment that sparked immediate discussion among viewers and the cast alike.

Also read Queen Camilla Teases James Blunt Over Ryan Air Name Change

During a recent appearance on the Dish from Waitrose podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett OBE, Blunt revealed the details of his post-game communication with Ranganathan. He noted that he had to retrieve the comedian's number and sent a playful message stating, "I know where you live," to break the ice. This lighthearted approach helped clarify the situation and demonstrated that the rivalry was strictly confined to the game.

Charitable Donations And Public Reaction

Following the episode, Ranganathan admitted he felt significant regret about the decision to vote Blunt out. He explained that he was convinced by Croft, who argued that Blunt was likely a Faithful player. Ranganathan trusted Croft's assessment and decided to end the game, but he later expressed remorse when the dynamic shifted. Blunt confirmed that Ranganathan donated to the Blue Marine Foundation, in addition to his own chosen charity of the Refugee Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Croft donated his £41,500 share to the charity Choose Love, which supports gay and trans refugees. The selection of these charities prompted complaints from unhappy fans online, leading the BBC to issue a statement acknowledging the feedback. The corporation noted that this audience reaction had been shared with the relevant parties, highlighting the polarizing nature of the winners' philanthropic choices.

Defending Charitable Choices And Trolling

Ranganathan addressed the backlash by pointing out the broader implications of the criticism directed at the winners. He cited a message from a troll who claimed his career was in deep trouble due to the donation choices. Ranganathan responded with humor, telling the individual to relax, and noted that the controversy actually brought positive attention to the causes the charities support.

The comedian shared that while his wife, Leesa, was initially concerned about the negative media coverage, he viewed the discourse as beneficial. He highlighted messages from supporters who praised the decision, contrasting them with detractors who called the act a disgrace. Ranganathan suggested that the online anger reflected poorly on the critics rather than the winners, emphasizing the importance of supporting refugees regardless of the platform.