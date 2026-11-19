Comedian Romesh Ranganathan addresses backlash over donating his Celebrity Traitors prize to the Refugee Council, defending the British charity against claims he ignores domestic causes.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan has firmly defended his decision to donate his Celebrity Traitors winnings to the Refugee Council after facing a wave of criticism from viewers.

The BBC received official complaints from the public regarding the choice of charities selected by the winners of the game show.

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Romesh Ranganathan Responds to Viewer Complaints

Speaking on his podcast Wolf & Owl with co-host Tom Davies, Ranganathan revealed the extent of the negative feedback he received. He stated that donating the money to the Refugee Council has created a significant controversy among some audiences. He noted receiving numerous messages questioning why he did not support British charities instead.

Ranganathan clarified that the Refugee Council is a British charity that assists refugees seeking safety in the UK. He expressed frustration that his charitable choice sparked such intense debate compared to his previous fundraising efforts. He recalled receiving a message asking why he did not care about children dying of cancer when he supported refugees.

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He reminded the audience that he is the icon for Teenage Cancer Trust and ran the London Marathon for the charity in 2025. He pointed out that he did not receive similar criticism or public outrage for his work with Teenage Cancer Trust at that time.

Comparisons to James Blunt and Marine Life

The discussion shifted to fellow contestant James Blunt, who was banished before the finale. Blunt confirmed he would have donated his share to the Blue Marine Foundation, a London-based ocean conservation charity. Ranganathan joked about the hypothetical scenario where Blunt won, suggesting some viewers would have preferred money given to Help for Heroes or the Tommy Robinson appeal.

However, Ranganathan highlighted the irony that people seemed less upset about helping fish than helping human refugees. He suggested this disparity shows where societal priorities currently stand. The BBC confirmed it recognized audience unhappiness with the charitable decisions and shared the feedback with the winners.

Sebastian Croft Supports the Decision

Actor Sebastian Croft, who won alongside Ranganathan, supported the decision on his podcast The Sunday Scaries. He described the donations to Choose Love and the Refugee Council as a positive moment. Croft noted that the discourse helped highlight the causes chosen by the winners.

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Ranganathan praised Croft for his mature attitude toward the backlash. He commended the younger actor for viewing the attention as a opportunity to raise awareness for the refugees. Ranganathan stated that the conversation demonstrated how angry voices are often amplified simply because they are controversial.

Refugees as a Political Distraction Tactic

Ranganathan explained that his decision was a response to the demonization of refugees in public rhetoric. He believes that negative narratives about refugees are often used as a distraction tactic by politicians. He suggested that people are being pointed toward blaming refugees for other issues.

He observed that the backlash has actually galvanized support for the charity. He mentioned seeing Richard Osman discuss the donations on Entertainment, which helped amplify the conversation. Ranganathan concluded that while some are angry, many more have come out in support of the choice.