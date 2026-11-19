Comedian Romesh Ranganathan addresses criticism regarding his Celebrity Traitors prize donation to the Refugee Council, defending the UK-based charity against claims it is not British.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan has publicly addressed the intense scrutiny surrounding his decision to donate his share of the Celebrity Traitors prize money to the Refugee Council. The 48-year-old star, who won the BBC game show alongside actor Sebastian Croft last month, stated that his charitable choice has sparked significant controversy despite being a registered British organization.

Prize Distribution And Official Complaints

Ranganathan and Croft were crowned the winners of the competition, splitting the £83,000 prize pot between their selected non-profit organizations. Croft, known as Bash, allocated his £41,500 share to Choose Love, a charity that specifically supports gay and transgender refugees. Ranganathan designated his identical £41,500 portion to the Refugee Council, an organization dedicated to aiding those forced to flee their homes for safety in the UK.

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The BBC confirmed last week that it had received formal complaints from viewers dissatisfied with the specific charities selected by the winning celebrities. In an update on its complaints page, the corporation acknowledged that some audience members were unhappy with the outcome, noting that this feedback had been shared with the relevant parties involved in the production.

Podcast Response And Charity Misconceptions

During an episode of his podcast Wolf & Owl, co-hosted with Tom Davies, Ranganathan expressed frustration over the narrative suggesting his donation was not domestic. He recounted receiving messages questioning why he did not support British charities, pointing out that the Refugee Council is fundamentally a British entity.

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One critic allegedly sent a message claiming Ranganathan did not care about children dying of cancer because he supported the Refugee Council. The comedian rebutted this by highlighting his role as an icon for Teenage Cancer Trust, noting he ran the London Marathon for the cause in 2025. He expressed dismay that supporters of that campaign did not display similar patriotism when he supported refugee aid.

Comparisons To Other Celebrities

Ranganathan also touched upon other contestants to highlight perceived inconsistencies in public reaction. Singer James Blunt, who was banished from the show just before the final two were revealed, had confirmed he would have donated his winnings to the Blue Marine Foundation, a London-based ocean conservation group.

The comedian suggested that the public is currently more upset about supporting fish than people. He noted that while some viewers jokingly wished James Blunt had won to fund causes like Help for Heroes, the actual discourse has focused heavily on the refugee charities, amplifying voices that are angry about the decision.

Collaborative Perspective On Backlash

Both Ranganathan and Croft discussed the online commentary on The Sunday Scaries podcast, with the 24-year-old actor describing the donation as his slay of the week. They agreed that the controversy has inadvertently highlighted the importance of their chosen causes. Ranganathan praised Croft's positive attitude toward the backlash, viewing it as a constructive outcome.

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Ranganathan shared his personal opinion that rhetoric against refugees is often used as a distraction tactic to divert attention from other issues. He observed that the anger surrounding the donation has actually galvanised support for the cause, noting that figures like Richard Osman have publicly discussed the topic on television, further amplifying the conversation beyond just the critics.