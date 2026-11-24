Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft defend their charity choices for their £83,000 Celebrity Traitors prize amid online controversy, while James Blunt praises Romesh's gesture.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan has publicly addressed the intense online backlash regarding his charity donation choice following his victory on the BBC reality series Celebrity Traitors. Ranganathan, alongside co-winner Sebastian Croft, was crowned champion after splitting the £83,000 prize pot. The pair directed their winnings to the Refugee Council and Choose Love, respectively, decisions that sparked a significant debate on social media and among the show's audience. Ranganathan stated that he feels positive about the discourse because it brought attention to the organizations they supported.

James Blunt Appreciates Apology Gesture

Musician James Blunt revealed that he was 'very touched' by Ranganathan's actions after the comedian donated to the Blue Marine Foundation as an apology for voting him out during the game. Blunt participated in the show alongside Ranganathan and Croft, remaining a Faithful until the final moments when his status was questioned. Speaking on the Dish from Waitrose podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett OBE, Blunt confirmed that the tension between the players was not personal. He noted that Ranganathan did donate to the charity of Blunt's choice, a move Blunt described as a 'very, very touching moment' despite his earlier jest that the money was not buying forgiveness.

Also read Ali Campbell Defends Wayne Rooney Cultural Appropriation Row I'm A Celebrity

Ranganathan Defends Donation Choices

Ranganathan, 48, admitted he felt bad about the outcome of the game but insisted that he and Blunt are on good terms. He explained that Croft, who is also known as Bash, convinced him that Blunt was a Faithful, leading to the decision to end the game. Ranganathan emphasized that he trusted Croft's judgment during that critical moment. He dismissed rumors of any lasting feud, sharing that Blunt texted him saying 'I know where you live' in jest. Ranganathan clarified that he feels good about the donations and the resulting attention to the causes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Online Backlash and Corporate Response

The British Broadcasting Corporation acknowledged receiving complaints from unhappy viewers regarding the charities selected by the winners. The broadcaster noted that this feedback has been shared with the relevant parties. The Refugee Council supports refugees seeking safety in the UK, while Choose Love, which supports gay and trans refugees, has been involved in various public statements. Some online commenters labeled the donation choices as inappropriate, with one troll suggesting Ranganathan's career was in trouble. Ranganathan responded by sharing funny direct messages he received, including supportive comments praising the decision.

Celebrity Support and Future Implications

Richard Osman, host of the Rest Is Entertainment podcast, commented that the criticism amounted to 'idiots being pathetic' during an appearance on Croft's podcast, The Sunday Scaries. Both winners argued that the controversy highlighted the importance of the charities. Croft, 24, described the donation as his 'slay of the week' and noted the positive aspect of the discourse. Ranganathan shared that his wife, Leesa, was initially worried about the news coverage but recognized the value of the attention. The pair continue to advocate for their chosen causes despite the mixed reactions from the public.