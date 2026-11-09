Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft Defend Refugee Charity Donations

Celebrity Traitors stars Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft address backlash over donating £41,500 each to refugee charities, dismissing critics.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan and actor Sebastian Croft have publicly responded to the intense online criticism surrounding their decision to donate their Celebrity Traitors winnings to refugee charities. The pair, who received £41,500 each after their joint victory, faced accusations of bias and conspiracy theories regarding the outcome of the game.

Defending Charity Selection Choices

Roman Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft chose to support the Refugee Council and Choose Love with their prize money. The Refugee Council aids individuals forced to flee their homes seeking safety in the UK. Choose Love is an organization that supports gay and trans refugees and has previously made allegations regarding Israel's actions in Gaza.

Also read BBC Spends £2m on Promo Amid Job Cuts as Critics Attack Budget

Some critics labeled the final result as a stitch-up or evidence of BBC bias due to the specific charities selected. Richard Osman, the host of the Rest Is Entertainment podcast, dismissed the online outrage as pathetic behavior from idiots. The winners addressed these claims while appearing on Sebastian Croft's podcast, The Sunday Scaries.

Dismissal of Online Criticism

Sebastian Croft described the donation to Choose Love and the Refugee Council as his Slay Of The Week. He argued that if critics react this strongly to a game show donation, one can only imagine how they treat actual vulnerable people. Both stars admitted that the negative discourse highlighted their causes in a positive way.

Advertisement

Roman Ranganathan shared messages from trolls who claimed his career was in trouble. He recounted receiving a direct message telling him to retract the donation immediately or face severe consequences. Ranganathan responded by telling the sender to relax, noting he appears on various platforms and is not worried.

The comedian also revealed that his wife, Lisa, initially worried about the negative press coverage. However, Ranganathan felt good about the situation, noting that many messages were actually supportive. He found the troll comments funny rather than damaging to his public standing or professional future.

Strategic Use of Public Controversy

Roman Ranganathan explained that he felt frustrated with the rhetoric against refugees and viewed demonization as a distraction technique. He believes certain groups use refugees as a scapegoat for broader issues. This personal conviction guided his choice to support The Refugee Council with his winnings from the competition.

The actor added that they did not assume they would win when making their choices. The sudden realization of their victory and the subsequent public debate created a unique moment for advocacy. Croft noted the difficulty for people navigating refugee systems compared to a simple game show donation.

Advertisement

Roman Ranganathan pointed out that angry voices were amplified because controversy drives engagement. He stated that the backlash has actually galvanized supporters who view the donation positively. The back-and-forth discussion has been beneficial for raising awareness about their selected charities.